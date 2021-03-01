Cremations in Sri Lanka – Journal





SRI LANKA, in a welcome gesture, reversed its order which demanded that all who died from Covid-19 be cremated. The government issued the controversial order last year based on fears expressed by some that the burial of Covid-19 victims could contaminate groundwater and spread infection. Sri Lankan Muslims, who make up nearly 10% of the population, protested the order and said they should be allowed to bury their dead according to Islamic rites, but the government had turned a deaf ear to the demands. Muslims have rightly pointed out that there was no scientific basis for the fears that led to the ban on burial, and no other country in the world has implemented such a policy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, it has now been reported, has spoken to the Sri Lankan President and Prime Minister on the matter during his recent visit and urged them to respect the feelings of Muslims. It was mainly because of the persuasion of prime ministers that the Sri Lankan government decided to lift the ban and allow Muslims to fulfill their religious demands. The news made international headlines. Mr. Khan deserves praise for taking this initiative and solving a problem that was deeply troubling to Muslims in another country. What must have helped the Sri Lankan government to reverse its order was the fact that the Prime Minister had a successful tour of the country and was able to generate significant goodwill. It can also be assumed that Sri Lanka would be happy to have Pakistan by its side on various issues and in particular on those appearing in international forums. Islamabad and Colombo are to be commended for resolving the issue amicably and making it a win-win for all. It’s foreign policy victories like these that add gravity to governance and improve relations between countries. The Prime Minister has done well and the Muslims of Sri Lanka are better off and relieved thanks to his initiative.

Posted in Dawn on March 1, 2021

