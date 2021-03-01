Government criticized for slow quarantine as it tracks down person with Brazilian covid variant

L Politicians have criticized the government’s slow response to the quarantine after an MP confronted Boris Johnson over blind spots in his Covid defenses more than a month ago.

The first two cases of strain P.1 come from a household in southern Gloucestershire with a travel history to Brazil, but the third is unrelated.

It is not known where this person is, as PHE says the person has not completed their test registration card, so follow-up details are not available.

Related

Yvette Cooper took Boris Johnson to the task during a liaison committee a month ago / Parliament TV

After pressure from Labors Yvette Cooper during a liaison committee a month ago, the PM said: We are taking steps to ensure that we do not see the import of this new variant from Brazil.

She wrote on Twitter today: The cases of the Brazilian variant now in the UK arrived a month after I first raised this issue with the Prime Minister. People traveled on indirect flights – an issue I also raised with PM that day. While protecting the immunization program is so important, why has the government been so slow to act?

Delays introducing measures such as hotel quarantine have facilitated the spread of Brazilian variants across the UK. But even now 99% of arrivals are not covered by hotel quarantine as we heard this week. And it is noteworthy that testing up to 72 hours before the flight did not catch these cases.

Three Scottish residents had flown to northeastern Scotland from Brazil via Paris and London. I have repeatedly asked ministers why not test travelers on their first arrival in the UK before returning home by public transport (metro / train / plane)? Why are they refusing to do this?

She added: We urgently need to know how all of these cases got into the country and why they were not avoided or picked up on arrival so that lessons can be quickly learned and policies changed to protect the program. vaccination against the arrival of new cases.

PHE and NHS Test and Trace are contacting passengers on Swiss Air flight LX318 departing Sao Paulo, via Zurich, and landing at London Heathrow on February 10.

The Gloucestershire cluster is believed to be from a person who returned from Brazil and arrived in London on February 10 five days before the government’s hotel quarantine policy went into effect.

The remaining non-localized case is not believed to be related to the others as the virus has slight genetic differences.

Officials said their test was processed on February 14, so believe it’s likely they took it a day or two earlier.

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said the detection of the variant in the UK was of deep concern and it is now vital that we do all we can to contain it, said the Labor MP.

But this is further proof that the delay in setting up a hotel quarantine was reckless and the persistent refusal to set up a global system exposes us to transfers from abroad.

Experts have detected the new variant circulating in December in Manaus, in northern Brazil.

It is not yet known whether the mutation causes more severe Covid-19, but evidence suggests it may be more transmissible.

Scientists are running tests to determine if it has a higher death rate or if it affects vaccines or treatments.

The variant has been detected in Brazil and in travelers from Brazil to Japan, and contains a unique constellation of lineage-defining mutations.

Variant P. 1 is associated with an outbreak of cases in Manaus late last year, which led to a severe second wave of Covid-19.

Scientists were concerned as this raised the possibility that it would be more easily able to re-infect patients due to the mutations it carries. But the evidence is currently limited.

Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director for the NHS, said coronavirus vaccines could be quickly adapted to fight new strains, following the emergence of the new variant of Manaus which may respond less well to immunizations existing.

Public Health England (PHE) identified the first UK cases of the new, potentially more transmissible variant on Sunday, three in England and three in Scotland.

Professor Powis told BBC News: The new vaccines used for Covid can be adapted very quickly, so it is likely that if we need to change the vaccine it can be done in months, rather than years, which was the most cases with traditional vaccines.