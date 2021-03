Military coups are crimes against humanity

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticizes the military takeovers in a video message to mark the 24th anniversary of the 1997 “post-modern” coup in Turkey. In this February 26, 2021 file photo, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the press after performing Friday prayers at the Big Selimiye Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. (AA)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken out against military takeovers, in particular the 1997 “post-modern” coup by the Turkish armed forces. In a video message on the 24th anniversary of the coup on Sunday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was jailed for reading a poem while he was mayor of Istanbul. “Despite all kinds of obstacles, I serve my beloved nation with glory and honor,” he said in the video posted to Twitter. “Coups d’etat are crimes against humanity. I lived on February 28 [1997 military coup] and be aware of it. “ READ MORE:

Revisiting Turkey's Last Successful Coup A dark era in political history Turkey's communications director Fahrettin Altun on Twitter said it was "not only a military coup but also a political, cultural and social coup" that aimed to sow discord among the population. Turkish parliament speaker Mustafa Sentop said it was one of the darkest examples in the tradition of a coup plot. He condemned its perpetrators and collaborators, and greeted the victims and the oppressed with respect. Omer Celik, spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK), called the "post-modern" coup "a symbol of one of the darkest eras in political history" . "The threat to democracy continues. In order not to return to the dark days of February 28, we as a nation must protect democracy with great force. We must be sensitive to the protection of democracy and strive for gains democratic, "he tweeted. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called the coup a direct attack on Turkish democracy, saying all attacks against "the will of the nation are doomed to be defeated".

A brief history of coups d'état in modern Turkey Turkey's 'post-modern' coup On February 28, 1997, the military was embroiled in the collapse of the administration of late Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan amid concerns over the government's alleged Islamization program. Erbakan's government was forced to resign following a meeting of the National Security Council. His Welfare Party was subsequently banned. A new civilian government then took over in a move known as Turkey's "post-modern" coup. Last December, a prosecutor recommended life sentences for two former generals following the coup. The prosecutor called for 60 suspects, including Ismail Hakki Karadayi, then Chief of the General Staff, and Cevik Bir, his then deputy, to be brought to justice. The story of the February 28 coup, as never told before Source: AA







