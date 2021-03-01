Donald Trump hints at 2024 presidential candidacy, repeats election lies





“Who knows, who knows, I might even decide to beat them for the third time,” Trump said to cheers from his supporters at the annual committee session.

Speaking to the Conservative Political Action Committee in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, the 74-year-old leader, who left the White House on January 20, stopped off before announcing his run for president in 2024, although he has given sufficient indications that he is heading in that direction.

“We will take the House back. We will win the Senate and then a Republican President will triumph over the White House. I wonder who it will be,” he said with a smile. “Who, who, who will it be, I wonder.”

Hitting the Biden administration, Trump claimed the country had gone from “America first” to “America last” in just a month.

NO PLANS FOR A THIRD PARTY

Trump, however, has ruled out forming a new party, arguing that such a move would divide Conservative votes, and called on his supporters to unite to defeat ruling Democrats in the 2022 midterm polls. .

Trump, weeks away from Washington, does not appear to have eased his anger at Republicans who voted for impeachment or conviction as part of a failed Congressional effort to hold him accountable for instigating a deadly attack on the United States Capitol on January 6.

He referred to several Republicans by name, such as Senators Mitt Romney and Pat Toomey and House lawmakers Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, and suggested he would support candidates who opposed them in the Republican primaries.

“Get rid of them all,” he thundered.

Several Republican leaders, including his chief critic Senator Mitt Romney, have said they will support Trump in his presidential bid if he wins the 2024 Republican primary.

Romney has said Trump will win the party primary if he decides to run for president again.

Opinion polls have shown that Trump, who is the first US president to be twice impeached, is very popular among members and supporters of the Republican Party, and well ahead of others.

In an attempt to galvanize his base, Trump, during his 90-minute speech, repeatedly attacked Democrats and President Joe Biden.

“We will persist and we will win. We are tougher than them (Democrats). We are stronger than them. Together in the years to come, we will carry the torch of American freedom,” he said, alleging that the policies of the Biden administration took the country on the path of socialism and vowed not to let the country move in that direction.

Tearing himself away from the 40-day rule of the Biden administration, Trump also said he was “anti-jobs, anti-family, anti-border, anti-energy, anti-women and anti-science.”

“We all knew the Biden administration was going to be bad, but neither of us imagined how bad it would be and how far left they would go.

“In just a month, we went from ‘America first’ to America last,” Trump said.

Listing some of his administration’s major accomplishments, Trump claimed he handed Biden’s new administration a modern medical miracle in terms of COVID-19 vaccines.

I pushed the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) like never before. They were never pushed like I pushed them. I didn’t like them at all, but once we did I said I like you a lot now, ”he said.

He also accused Biden of opening the borders to illegal immigrants.

“Trumpism means strong borders. It means law enforcement, very strong protection for the Second Amendment, support for the forgotten men and women that have been enjoyed for so many years,” Trump said.

In his speech, the former president reiterated his claim that there had been massive voter fraud in the November 2020 presidential elections and claimed that he had indeed won it.

However, poll officials and Congress certified that the election results were in Biden’s favor.

Trump’s election fraud allegations have been dismissed by various US courts, including the Supreme Court.

