Imran Khan adds new dimensions to ties with Sri Lanka

Colombo, March 1: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s two-day visit to Sri Lanka, which ended on February 24, added new dimensions to Pakistan-Sri Lanka relations. Hitherto heavily dependent on the defense ties forged during Lanka’s merciless struggle against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), Sri Lanka-Pakistan relations are now on the way to acquiring an economic dimension and same policy.

Imran Khan’s successful intercession for Lankan Muslims on the COVID-19 burial issue inadvertently created a Pakistani role in solving Muslim issues in Sri Lanka.

Sooner or later Pakistan could join India and the US-led West to play a role in the communal politics of Lanka. This stems from the failure of successive Lankan governments to resolve the country’s ethnic and religious issues through internal dialogue and effective action.

Imran had told a group of Muslim lawmakers who met him briefly on Wednesday that he had raised the issue with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and had received “a positive response” from them.

This was reflected in the joint statement. “The two sides stressed the importance of interfaith dialogue and harmony as the key to promoting cultural diversity, peaceful coexistence and mutual empathy,” the statement said.

Media reported that on Wednesday evening Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa told Buddhist monks that there was pressure from various quarters to overturn the burial ban. The monks replied that if the technical experts agreed to allow the burial, they would have no objection.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi then issued an extraordinary gazette, sanctioning the burial of the COVID dead (as well as cremation) under strict, state-controlled conditions.

Given the urgent need for Pakistan and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to support the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) to deal with a resolution against Sri Lanka in March, it was became necessary for the government to respond to the demand of Muslims. . The OIC had called for the ban to be lifted.

But the downside is that Muslims in Sri Lanka might start running to Pakistan, and the OIC, to sort out their issues with the Sri Lankan state, just as Tamils ​​run in India, the West and the HRC for solve their problems with the Lankans. State.

Economic dimension

Either way, what is certain is that relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will have a significant trade and investment component, as the two countries have pledged to increase bilateral trade by 460 million. from dollars to $ 1 billion.

For the first time, Sri Lanka has been invited to join the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) funded by China to reach growing markets in Central Asia.

Of course, security will remain a key part of the relationship as in the past. But it will also be bolstered by a Pakistani line of credit of US $ 50 million for Sri Lanka’s defense projects. The two sides agreed to cooperate to fight a common enemy – terrorism and religious extremism. On April 21, 2019, Easter Sunday, Islamic State (IS)-inspired Lankan Muslim suicide bombers killed 277 innocent people, and Pakistan has so far lost 70,000 lives in terrorist attacks by Islamic sectarians.

On this issue, the joint statement said the two sides “ stressed the need for a stronger partnership to support and coordinate with each other in dealing with issues related to security, terrorism, organized crime and drug and narcotics trafficking, as well as intelligence sharing. ”

New building blocks

Imran was able to reaffirm the goodwill of the Rajapaksas regime for Pakistan. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa described Pakistan as a “close and genuine friend”. And Imran Khan, for his part, announced a $ 50 million line of credit for Sri Lanka’s defense projects. It has awarded a grant of US $ 327,916 (PKR 52 million) for a modern sports facility in Sri Lanka to be named “Imran Khan High Performance Sports Center”.

Other benefits include: 100 scholarships for undergraduate medical students; sponsorship of a center of Asian civilization and culture at Peradeniya University in Kandy, the cultural capital of Sri Lanka and encouragement of Sri Lankans to use the “ Buddhist path ” that Pakistan will put in place to attract Buddhist pilgrims to ancient Buddhist sites in the region of Gandhara now called Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

This will allow Pakistan to showcase Pakistan’s secular credentials, despite being an openly Islamic state. He can flaunt his achievements in saving these priceless monuments and idols from religious fanatics and idol thieves and earn the applause of Buddhists in Sri Lanka and other East Asian countries.

Sell ​​CPEC and BRI

Significantly, Imran urged Sri Lanka to take advantage of the China-funded China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that runs down its length from the Karakoram Range in the north to the Arabian Sea in the south. He described CPEC as the “flagship project” of the China Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Sri Lanka has ports, an airport and the promising port city of Colombo which China considers part of its BRI, although the Sri Lankan government has yet to describe them as such. But Sri Lanka is well disposed towards the BIS although it has not officially joined it. Foreign Minister Adm. Prof. Jayanath Colombo recently told Xinhua that the BIS offers Sri Lanka opportunities to expand its international trade and secure foreign direct investment.

The CPEC could also play a role in achieving the common Lanka-Pakistan goal of increasing bilateral trade from the current low of US $ 460 million to US $ 1 billion.

Important MoUs

During Imran’s visit, a Memorandum of Understanding on Tourism Promotion and Cooperation between Sri Lanka Investment Board and Pakistan Investment Board was signed. Another memorandum of understanding provided for cooperation between the Institute of Industrial Technology (ITI) in Sri Lanka and the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences at the University of Karachi, Pakistan. Cooperation between the Institute of Industrial Technology of Sri Lanka and COMSATS University in Islamabad was the subject of another Memorandum of Understanding. The University of Colombo and the Lahore School of Economics have agreed to collaborate.

Other significant results are: a decision to forge relations between parliamentarians of the two countries who are both legislators and opinion makers. A decision was also taken to put in place mechanisms for frequent intergovernmental consultations.

International cooperation

The two sides noted the existence of close cooperation between them in regional and international forums on issues of mutual interest and agreed to further strengthen a coordinated approach on these issues.

Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa thanked the Pakistani government and people for Pakistan’s continued support to safeguard Sri Lanka’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Such support is now of great importance in the context of the possibility that Sri Lanka faces the HRC, a hostile resolution over its alleged failure to atone for “war crimes” in its fight against Tamil Tigers terrorism.

Cashmere problem

However, Imran had a disappointment in an otherwise very successful trip: the Lankan government had renounced its commitment to let him address parliament. Apparently Colombo was afraid to talk about the Kashmir issue and raise the hackles in New Delhi. Imran did not mention Kashmir in official talks but did refer to it at a trade and investment conference in Colombo.

He said Kashmir is the only problem between Pakistan and India. After becoming prime minister, he offered India a chance to hold peace talks with Pakistan, but nothing came of it, he said. The only way to solve a problem is to have a dialogue, he added.

FINISH

