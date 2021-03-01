PM Modi takes COVID vaccine; UAE welcomes truce between Ind-Pak and more





PM Modi takes COVID vaccine Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. Tweeting a photo of himself receiving the jab, PM Modi said: “Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have been working quickly to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.” “I appeal to all who are eligible to receive the vaccine. Together, let’s make India free from COVID-19!” he added. According to the ANI, Sister P Niveda, from Pondicherry, administered the COVAXIN vaccine from Bharat BioTech to PM Modi. Read: PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS as second inoculation phase begins UAE welcomes truce between Ind-Pak The United Arab Emirates (UAE) issued a statement on Sunday, welcoming the strengthening of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, and stressing the importance of adhering to a permanent ceasefire between the “two. friendly country of Kashmir “. India and Pakistan issued a joint statement on Thursday agreeing to strictly observe the 2003 ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC). The United Nations and the United States welcomed this announcement. Today, the United Arab Emirates appreciated the declaration of a ceasefire between the Indian and Pakistani armies across the “disputed” borders in Kashmir. Read: UAE welcomes recent ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan on ‘disputed Kashmir borders’ Karti requests disclosure of Vax brand given to PM Modi After Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday as the nation prepares for the second inoculation campaign, Congress resorted to politicizing development. Tamil Nadu Karti Congressman and MP Chidambaram demanded full disclosure of the brand of vaccine administered to PM Modi. Speaking to Twitter, Karti Chidambaram said that while PM Modi’s decision to take the vaccine will give people confidence, he should also reveal details of the brand of the vaccine. Read: Karti Chidambaram calls for ‘full disclosure’ of brand of Covid vaccine given to PM Modi Bihar to vaccinate people for free Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on Sunday that the state’s population will be vaccinated against COVID-19 free of charge at all private and government hospitals, in line with their campaign pledge last year. The announcement was made at the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister after obtaining consensus on the same from the Bihar Cabinet in November 2020. CM Nitish and the two Chief Deputy Ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi are likely to take coronavirus vaccines on Monday at around 1:00 p.m. The Nitish government will also bear the maximum cost of Rs. 250 for the vaccine in private hospitals, the central government said. Read: Bihar vaccine phase 3: CM Nitish keeps its poll promise; Offers free Covid photos to everyone Gasoline and diesel prices remain constant Gasoline and diesel prices remained constant across all Indian states on Monday. The price of a barrel of crude on March 1 is $ 65.54 (Rs 4,822.60) compared to $ 61.66 (Rs 4,537.95) on February 28. in winters ”and that the rates will normalize in the summer. However, he had previously observed that the increase is mainly due to the variation in the price of crude oil. Read: Gasoline and diesel prices remain constant on March 1 in all states, see full price list here







