Golden Globes: Sacha Baron Cohen joked Donald Trump disputed his victory





“He claims a lot of the dead voted, which is very rude to say about the HFPA,” joked the “Borat” actor and writer.

Sacha Baron Cohen had two chances to focus on Sunday’s broadcast of the 78th annual Golden Globes Awards, when he claimed two victories for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”: one for himself for Best Actor in a Musical or a comedy, and one for Best Musical or Comedy for the movie itself, which Baron Cohen of course wrote and produced. Baron Cohen appeared from a distance from his home, his wife Isla Fisher by his side genuinely laughing at all his jokes. In his second speech of the evening, Baron Cohen took another opportunity to joke about the former president.

“Wait, Donald Trump disputes the result,” he said. “He claims a lot of the dead voted which is very rude to say about the HFPA.”

The HFPA took a real beating this year as presenters took the opportunity to tear the organization apart for its lack of diversity. In his first speech, Baron Cohen spread the jibes between the HFPA and Rudy Giuliani, who appears in the film in a highly compromised position.

“Thanks to the all-white Hollywood Foreign Press. I have to say this movie wouldn’t have been possible without my co-star, a new talent who came out of nowhere and turned out to be a comedy genius, ”said Baron Cohen. “I’m talking, of course, of Rudy Giuliani. I mean, who can make you laugh the most in one decompression? Unbelievable. Our film was just the beginning for him, Rudy continued to star in a series of comedy films. Hits like “Four Seasons Landscaping”, “Hair Dye Another Day” and the courtroom drama “A Very Public Fart.” “

Baron Cohen also thanked his team in his second speech, including his bodyguard, “who kept me from getting shot twice.” You know who you are and you know that I am not allowed to say your name, but thank you.

The 78th Golden Globe Awards kicked off Sunday, February 28 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Like all other recent awards, the final installment of the Golden Globes was held virtually for health and safety reasons. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler co-hosted the event from New York and Los Angeles, respectively.

