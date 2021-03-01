Situationer: Helping bees to help us – Journal





It’s so amazing what bees are doing, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said recently at the launch of the Billion Tree Honey program in Islamabad recently. Bees have evolved into the most efficient insects at pollinating plants, and in this task they reign supreme, the PM’s help continued.

It all started in December last year when Mr. Aslams’ ministry, along with representatives from the Ministry of Science and Technology and Pir Mehr Ali Shah University of Arid Agriculture, Rawalpindi, presented the idea of ​​planting bee flora to Prime Minister Imran Khan. Realizing the potential of beekeeping and its importance, the Prime Minister gave his consent and a month later a ceremony was held to officially launch the initiative as part of the Prime Minister’s Ten Billion Tree Tsunami program.

The aim is to promote a green economy through agriculture in Pakistan, said Aslam at the launching ceremony, which was a collaborative interdepartmental effort.

The bee population has declined over the past decade for a variety of reasons, ranging from bacterial diseases to pesticides. But today, it is climate change that has become the main factor in the decline of the bee population. Climate change has affected the rains, flowers and even the pollination time of bees, reducing their sources of pollen and thus causing them to disappear.

The move could not have come at a better time, the prime minister’s assistant said.

As part of the program, more bee flora will be planted to ensure not only the survival of plants and trees, but also to keep the supply of pollen and nectar as long as possible. And, since bees play such a crucial role in food security as they pollinate a third of the food we eat, we need a thriving beekeeping industry for our food security, he said.

According to experts from the Climate Change Ministry, this will not only ensure that the only two species of honey bees in Pakistan continue to thrive, but help them carry pollen like tiny Velcro balls from flower to flower. Without bees, most plants would die, one of the experts said.

But there is even more exciting news. The program will also support 80% of the population living in rural areas. The initiative particularly supports poor families in rural areas by introducing the concept of sustainable beekeeping and providing them with education, financial support and technical cooperation on the ground, said Aslam.

Although a notification of assignment of tasks and responsibilities to the relevant departments has not yet been approved, teams of zoologists, botanists, GIS staff and divisional forest officers of the Prime Ministers program out of ten billion trees are already at work.

They are looking for suitable sites in the brushy plains of the Salt Range, Jhelum, Mianwali and Khushab to plant the flora of rubinia, kaho, phalai bees, olive trees and in particular berries.

Without the seven or eight species of good flora, keeping bees will not give the expected results and guarantee the survival of the bees, said deputy director of biodiversity at the Ministry of Climate Change, Rizwan Arshad.

According to the official, a site proposal in the Margalla Hills has already been shared with the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board. This is done so that people come to see the many virtues of keeping bees, Arshad added.

Bee boxes and equipment

In the pilot phase of the initiative, the size of bee colonies, or boxes, will be doubled compared to conventional designs of honey storage space. One of the reasons that local farmers only produce 5-7 kg of honey per colony per year is the use of inappropriate utensils. As part of the project, new techniques will be introduced to increase production.

Beekeepers in countries that use better equipment produce more than 20 kg of honey per box per year while the technique followed here for extracting honey is obsolete. We want to encourage the use of stainless steel pots and stainless steel extracting machines to preserve honey from residues and impurities from non-food grade utensils. It’s the little things that make the difference, said Arshad, a specialist zoologist.

Jobs and amateurs

The initiative would also offer young people the opportunity to adopt modern beekeeping techniques after receiving training from the National Commission for Vocational and Technical Training and other relevant government institutions. With the National Bank of Pakistan as an official partner, beekeepers, including newcomers, will be able to benefit from interest-free loans.

The Ministry of Climate Change has provided maximum support to potential beekeepers in the use of the honey testing facilities of the Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and appropriate buyback agreements.

Elaborating on this initiative, Rizwan Arshad said that one of his goals was to provide an education system for beekeepers and increase awareness. It will also provide some financial security for new farmers, especially young people, he added.

We know that there is currently a shortage of commercial beekeepers and a lack of formal training opportunities, which is why this program was started, he said, adding that it would help them build beehives, extract honey and develop the skills to run their businesses. .

Special assistant Aslam argued that Pakistan does not have a lot of young blood in the industry. I hope the trained youth will be part of the next generation of commercial beekeepers, he said.

I think the great value of this program is the contribution of bees to the rehabilitation of lost natural flora. It is fundamentally essential for the agricultural sector that a lot of vegetables and fruits are not there without bees, the Prime Minister’s aide added.

Posted in Dawn on March 1, 2021

