What Donald wins on transphobia really means for women’s sport





ORLANDO, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 28: Former US President Donald Trump mocks cisgender female athletes … [+] and trans female athletes in remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held at the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida.

Former President Donald Trump’s first Sunday speech, twice impeached since leaving office, was a stark reminder of the Republican Party who really leads them. Her message to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla., Copied and pasted from the platform that won her 74 million votes last November, resonated strongly with the acclaimed right-wing public, for most of them unmasked. These are the Americans the GOP hopes to bring the Republicans back to power next year.

The party is also hedging its bets that the divisive issues outlined by Trump in his two-hour speech will still matter to voters in 2022 and beyond.

Calling it “the most disastrous first month for any president in modern history,” Trump denounced President Bidens’ immigration policies, the Iran nuclear deal and named all Republicans who dared to vote for his dismissal as political targets. Of course, Trump also threatened to run again in 2024, but not as a third-party candidate. He even urged participants to get vaccinated against Covid-19, which of course gave him the opportunity to take credit for their availability.

And in a much more forceful way than he ever did as president, Trump has directly taken on transgender athletes, a topic that has energized the Republican base in recent weeks.

Joe Biden and Democrats push policies that would destroy even women’s sport, Trump began his rant, as the crowd booed. He initially ridiculed the cisgender weightlifters, hinting that they might only be able to lift ounces compared to the transgender female athletes, whom he mocked by pretending to lift weights on the platform.

Young girls and women are irritated that they are now forced to compete with biological men, Trump said, using a phrase common among opponents of inclusion that trans advocates say is being used as a weapon of oppression.

It’s not good for women. It’s not good for women’s sports, which have worked so long and hard to get to where they are. Records that lasted for years, if not decades, are now being destroyed, he lied. If that is not changed, women’s sport as we know it will die. They will finish. Everything will end. However, his fear campaign was not over.

I think it’s crazy. I think it’s crazy what’s going on. We must protect the integrity of women’s sport. It is so important. We must.

Unsurprisingly, these harsh statements align Trump with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Sen. Rand Paul of Ky. And Utahs Mitt Romney, who have each denounced the policies of including trans student-athletes in women’s sport. time. days and weeks. In turn, these politicians are in contact with anti-LGBTQ far-right groups like the Alliance Defending Freedom, the Heritage Foundation and Save Womens Sports, as well as with conservative publications like The Federalist, Breitbart, The Daily Caller. and of course, Fox News. .

As NBC News reported, these forces have united in coordinated efforts across the country to enact legislation in nearly two dozen states, seeking to ban trans health care, ban trans student-athletes from competition, forcing genital inspections of girls deemed suspicious of being male and, most shockingly of all, criminalizing gender transition. A list of all contemplated anti-trans laws can be found on transathlete.com, a site created and maintained by our athlete Chris Mosier.

The decision to weigh in on this issue wins out, just as the equality law is being considered by the US Senate, redefines the battle lines in the fight for women’s sport, perhaps more clearly than ever. Conservatives, anti-trans lesbians, radical trans-exclusion feminists, and right-wing religious groups are all on the same side as the QAnon conspirators, Trump supporters and those who falsely claim equal rights for all Americans somehow erased their constitutional right to practice in the First Amendment. their faith as they see fit. If passed, the amendment to the Civil Rights Act 1964 would not interfere with anyone’s religious freedom, as long as they did not discriminate against their fellow citizens on the basis of who they are.

These extremely diverse groups are now allies with Trump in their fight against liberals, progressives, independents and even some Republicans who have sided with trans-inclusive feminist equality advocates and religious leaders in favor of the law. on equality, the platform of the Democratic parties and President Biden.

Female athletes, cisgender and transgender, are caught in the middle. An overwhelming majority of them tell sports site LGBTQ Outsports that they agree transgender women are women and should continue to compete based on their authentic gender identity.

These women know that trans athletes don’t always win. They recognize that no trans woman has ever dominated a single sport, ever. No trans athlete, male or female, has even qualified for the Olympics, let alone competition, in all the years that trans athletes have been allowed to try. They know what wins scholarships and medals is courage, determination and giving your personal best, not where you stand in a race or what’s in between. the legs of athletes.

If transgender athletes are allowed to compete is really the threat that Trump and other opponents say it is, these female athletes are wondering: why hasn’t the NCAA shut down its women’s athletic programs? How come these still exist in 16 states where student-athletes can compete based on their gender identity? Or the 14 states where the rules are strict but it’s not impossible? Also: why is there no scientific research comparing elite trans athletes to female cis athletes? How can anyone determine what is fair if the only research to date is on average trans women, not actual athletes, and not actual trans female athletes? Why does almost all of the research currently used to argue against inclusion start with the assumption that women are weak and inferior and that trans women are men?

How these questions are answered is what will truly determine the future of women’s sport, not the ranting of a narcissistic con artist and disgraced ex-politician who lives in denial of reality.

