German high school writes to Chinese first lady Peng Liyuan





The principal and students of a German high school wrote letters in response to Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, expressing their commitment to increasing cultural exchanges between Germany and China. The letters, dated February 22, were written by Principal Simone Reuen and students of the Burg Gymnasium and were accompanied by Spring Festival gifts of calligraphy works and other handicrafts made by the students to express their appreciation. for the support of Peng. Peng wrote a letter on February 9 to students and teachers at the Essen Public High School in Germany, encouraging them to contribute and strengthen the friendship between the peoples of China and Germany. A calligraphic work by a student of the Burg Gymnasium. / CMG A calligraphic work by a student of the Burg Gymnasium. / CMG “Your letter is a great tribute, recognition and encouragement to our school and the work of the Chinese class and choir in our school. I am extremely happy that our school has gained so much recognition in China for its activities related to the Chinese language and Chinese culture, “Reuen wrote. “Your letter to our teachers and classmates has been read several times, we are very excited. We are very proud that you have watched our video,” the Burggymnasium students wrote in their letter, referring to the clip in which the students sang the Chinese Song “After the Pandemic”. Peng had mentioned the video in his letter, saying the students had expressed a collective desire to support people in all countries to conquer COVID-19 at an early date. A sketch of a panda by a student at the Burg Gymnasium. / CMG A sketch of a panda by a student at the Burg Gymnasium. / CMG “Small actions can sometimes have a huge impact. Our songs have a small but very important role in the exchange and mutual learning between the people of the two countries,” said Reuen, adding “I am proud of them”. The Burg Gymnasium is one of the oldest public schools in Germany. He set up Chinese courses in 1994 and has organized several visits to China for exchanges in recent years. In March 2014, Peng visited the school and joined a Chinese class there during President Xi’s state visit to Germany. In October 2016, Peng met with teachers and students from the Beijing school.

