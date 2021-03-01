My kids don’t believe they’re going back to school or what Boris Johnson says | Schools





TThe reopening of English schools on March 8 brings all of the conflicting feelings that a mature and sensitive adult should simultaneously be capable of: a strong feeling that teachers should be vaccinated first; an almost certain knowledge that they will not be; a resigned intuition that it is because they are perceived as left-handed and therefore fall into the priority group 1000; and unhindered happiness for children. They weren’t designed to stay at home all day. It was like keeping three dolphins in a provincial water park. The pool is not big enough. The weather is too dark. No amount of fish can make up for the lack of high seas. As a regional manager, I know it’s not my fault, but I feel it is. It was as I walked around the house making these observations that I discovered what I can only call a complete split of faith between Gen Z and state offices. They don’t believe at all that they will be back to school on March 8. When I ask them to try on their uniforms to make sure they’re still in good shape, they look at me like I’ve joined QAnon, like I’ve reached a level of gullibility where the only answer is pity. Maybe go back for two days and then come home, it was the farthest my son had met me between believing the prime minister and knowing that he is nothing more than a piece of rubbish , fluttering in the wind from one circumstance to another. I believe in healthy skepticism, but it’s on another level. They look like war correspondents after decades of bloody and inconclusive conflicts. Their whole political analysis is variation on: Never forget they lie, they lie, they lie. Total cynicism equals total naivety! I groan, trying to pull them out of the abyss, to find an email from school saying it’s actually a phased return and they’ll probably be back on March 15th. Nonetheless, I feel like my credibility as an adult has been fatally tied to that of Boris Johnson. In the eyes of my generation of children, he’s come down and we’re all going with him.

