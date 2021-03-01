Turks rename Aegean Sea as part of ‘Blue Homeland’ expansionist plan





Turkey has started renaming the Aegean Sea to the “Sea of ​​Islands” as part of its expansionist “blue homeland” plan, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan using the term at a recent conference. The Turkish term “Adalar Denizi” or “Sea of ​​Islands” is used within the framework of the ideology of the blue homeland because, according to the former chief of general staff of the Turkish naval forces, Cihat Yayc, it denies any mention of Greece. Yayc, who is one of the main theorists behind the idea of ​​the blue homeland, claimed that the word Aegean has a Greek root and should not be used by Turkey to refer to the sea, which has also been called the Mediterranean. from the North by Jaiji in the past, Proto Thema reports. According to the newspaper, Yayc argued that the Aegean islands located near Turkey belong to the Turkish continental shelf, and used the example of the recent earthquake that shook the island of Samos and noted that the Greek mainland was not affected by the earthquake, while the Turkish port city of Izmir was also affected and suffered severe damage. Turkish authorities declare eastern Mediterranean part of Turkey’s blue homeland https://t.co/ayUnM6AYBD – Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 15, 2021 Earlier this year, Yayc said that the Turkish government of President Erdogan should not speak with Greece over disputes in the Aegean Sea and argued that Greece was not competent. He added that any discussion could also threaten the Blue Homeland Doctrine. In January, the Turkish government’s communications director, Fahrettin Altun, raised eyebrows after openly supporting the Blue Fatherland doctrine and saying that Turkey had “a strong claim throughout history” on the eastern part of the country. Mediterranean Sea. Originally created by retired Turkish admiralCem GurdenizOver a decade ago, the Blue Fatherland Doctrine came to light last year when tensions between Greece and Turkey escalated due to the activity of Turkish research vessels in the Aegean Sea . At one point last summer, Greece put its armed forces on high alert on the matter and some, like former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmed Davutoglu, spoke out against Erdogan’s behavior, saying he could drive to a military conflict. In early February, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke out against the German government’s continued plan to export several Type 214 class submarines to Turkey despite Ankara’s provocations in the Aegean Sea. Greek PM unhappy with German sale of attack submarines to Turkey https://t.co/yzHCXAi0HD – Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 7, 2021 @TomlinsonCJ Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter ator email atctomlinson (at) breitbart.com







