Why Donald Trump cannot yet be recorded in the American history books





But anyone who wants to understand the current Republican Party – indeed the current state of American politics – cannot entrust Trump to the history books no matter what he wants.

Trump may be a twice impeached former president who is not authorized on Twitter or Facebook. But, as CPAC has clearly shown, he remains by far the brightest star in the galaxy of American conservatism. He will continue to define the party in the near term and is the frontrunner for the parties’ presidential nomination in 2024 – a prospect Trump teased in his speech.

We will return to the House first, and then a Republican president will make a triumphant return to the White House, Trump told the crowd of Tory activists. I wonder who it will be?

Trump children Donald Jnr and Ivanka have also been hinted at as possible future presidential candidates, but if the base of the Republican Party is successful, it will be Trump.

As Trump spoke, the crowd erupted into chants of four more years. No other speaker at the three-day conference in Orlando, Fla. Generated even a sparkle of excitement over Trump. This was reflected in the queue of people waiting to have their photos taken with a golden statue of Trump, as well as in a straw poll of conference attendees.

When asked if they would like to see Trump run again, 68% of CPAC followers said yes. Ninety-five percent of respondents said they wanted to see the party continue to pursue Trump’s agenda.

It was a completely different story in the past with single-term presidents such as Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter who were seen by party activists as unsustainable future candidates. They stayed low for years after leaving office.

Trump is immune to this fate by the fact that most of the active rank and file of the Republican parties believe his fictitious allegations of widespread electoral fraud. Buy this story and you don’t need a new candidate or a new agenda; you just have to change the voting rules to prevent the other party from getting it wrong again.

When asked to name the most important problem facing the country, 62% of CPAC participants declared the integrity of the elections. Less than 25% cited abortion or taxes – the kinds of issues that once occupied the head of the Conservatives.

Trump’s speech to CPAC heralded the end of his period of relative calm since leaving Washington.

Describing his endorsement as the most powerful asset in politics, Trump has said he will actively campaign to elect conservative U.S. Republics to Congress.

He verified the names of Republicans who voted to impeach or convict him for instigating the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill, essentially announcing a list of enemies he intends to kick out of office in coming years.

Revenge can be a powerful motivator, and campaigning against those who crossed paths will keep Trump engaged in politics by the midpoint of 2022.

He also used his speech to begin framing his arguments against a second term for Biden, accusing his successor of driving up energy prices and allowing illegal immigrants to cross the Mexican border.

It also added a new rhetorical ingredient by attacking trans female athletes participating in female sports. Trump is aware that transgender rights are a growing concern among conservative activists, filling a space that was previously occupied by opposition to same-sex marriage.

No one knows what will happen between now and the 2024 election. The shine of assets may start to wear off; he could be defeated by prosecutors digging into his tax returns.

But he remains a particularly intoxicating figure for American conservatives. There is no sign that they are going to get rid of their Trump habit anytime soon.

Matthew Knott is the North American correspondent for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

