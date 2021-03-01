How the Chinese Super League bubble burst

On Sunday, it was revealed that defending Chinese Super League (CSL) champions Jiangsu FC will cease operations – the latest in a series of developments demonstrating the rapidly changing face of football in the country’s most populous country. world.

Owned by retail conglomerate Suning, which bought Serie A leader Internazionale in 2016, the announcement represents the bottom of a rapid fall in fortunes for a club that had, as recently as the summer of 2019, attempted to sign Gareth Bale to the Spanish giants Real Madrid. .

Although unable to land Bale, the Jiangsu squad that won the 2020 Chinese title included the Brazilian Alex Teixeira, who sensationally pushed back Liverpool’s interest in making a 50million move in 2016, and had previously fielded another Brazil international in Ramires, who signed from Chelsea in 2016 for 25million.

In retrospect, 2016 may have represented the peak of CSL’s rise as competition threatening to tip the scales in world football; Arsene Wenger, then Arsenal boss, warned that the proposed salaries threatened to disrupt the hitherto undisputed European hegemony over top talent.

“There is a danger that Chinese offers will become the benchmark for Europe,” he said at the time. “You can’t compete with that.”

Recovering from a series of gaming, match-fixing and corruption scandals and a subsequent crackdown rocked the league, Didier Drogba and Nicolas Anelka joined Shanghai Shenhua in 2012 as one of the first clues to the growing power of CSL, while Seydou Keita joined forces with Dalian. Aerbin, Lucas Barrios and Yakubu joined Guangzhou Evergrande and Guangzhou R&F respectively. On the sideline, Takeshi Okada, Sergio Batista and Marcello Lippi all arrived as coaches.

In 2013, David Beckham became the league’s first global ambassador and Guangzhou Evergrande became just the second Chinese team to win the Asian Champions League – a feat they would repeat in 2015.

Teixeira, Ramires, Alexandre pato, Paulinho, Oscar, Carlos tevez, Pontoon and John Obi Mikel all traveled to China in the years since, as have coaches such as Fabio Cannavaro and Luiz Felipe Scolari. The CSL was not only a competitor in the transfer market but, in its heyday, was the main spending force.

But with the league no more immune to the economic downturn caused by COVID-19 than any other football competition, the cracks that have emerged in recent years have been impossible to ignore over the past 12 months.

Teixeira has refused to sign a new contract following the successful campaign by Jiangsu and Suning – who is embroiled in a legal battle with the Premier League after losing the rights to broadcast the competition in China – told staff in February that the conglomerate would be changing. its concentration away from its non-commercial activities.

“We have to focus our main battlefield, initiate subtraction, redraw the battle line,” Titan sports owner Zhang Jindongas said. “We will firmly focus on the retail business, without hesitation closing and scaling down our non-retail businesses.”

Jiangsu’s Alex Teixeira is lying face down after a tough challenge in the Chinese Super League. XIN LI / Getty Images

Chinese FA Cup winner Shandong Luneng was officially kicked out of the upcoming AFC Champions League three weeks ago due to “overdue payments” and, if Jiangsu is unable to find a new investment, it will also have to replace them. Shandong has already been replaced by Shanghai SIPG, who finished fourth in the CSL 2020 campaign.

Elsewhere, the Tianjin Tigers are said to be in danger of collapsing completely after the parent company, state-owned conglomerate Tianjin Teda, withdrew its funding. The club, which owes its players 10 months’ salary, has been part of the Chinese elite since 1999.

Just last year, local Tigers rival Tianjin Tianhai, who at one point had Cannavaro as his coach and Pato and Axel Witsel on their books, declared bankruptcy and folded after being unable to recover financially from the arrest and imprisonment of former owner Shu Yuhui.

Although now competing in the lower echelons, the first Chinese team to win the ACL, Liaoning FC, also dropped out in 2020 due to a constant default on their debts.

Faced with the upheavals and despite some resistance from certain groups of supporters, the Chinese football authorities have taken measures to stem the flow of money into the CSL; decreeing that professional clubs will be required to remove corporate sponsors from their names and coats of arms before the 2021 campaign in order to deflate corporate influence and spending.

The move follows the imposition of new spending limits on players throughout the game in December to avoid bubbles and boost Chinese player development, which has fallen behind despite Chinese President Xi Jinping’s dreams of seeing the China to dominate sports by 2050.

Salaries of foreign players in the CSL are now expected to be capped at 3 million under the plan, with domestic players capped at 5 million yuan (US $ 765,000) before tax. Clubs cannot spend more than 600 million yuan ($ 91.74 million) on total salaries, with a cumulative limit of 10 million ($ 12.1 million) on foreign player salaries. A 100% tax on large transfers has also been in place since 2017 – the money collected going to youth development programs.

“CSL club spending is about 10 times higher than that of the South Korean K-League and three times that of the Japanese J-League,” CFA President Chen Xuyuan said of the report. ‘introduction of spending restrictions. “But our national team is far behind. The bubbles affect not only the present of Chinese football, but also its future.”

Actions taken by the CFA to reduce corporate influence and rampant spending seem to point to the end of the golden age of cash that marked the top of the Chinese Super League – a decade of excessive loss in the face to existential questions and forks. on the road.

But will Jiangsu’s collapse be the most visible example of the inevitable pains associated with the slow deflation of the bubble that had developed beneath the surface of Chinese gambling? Or a warning sign that the measures that were taken came too late and were not applied enough to prevent it from erupting? Only time will tell.