National Awami Party calls for investigation into murder of party leader





ANI | Updated: March 01, 2021 12:21 PM IST

Peshawar [Pakistan], March 1 (ANI): The Pakistani Awami National Party (ANP) condemned the murder of its Balochistan secretary, Asad Khan Achakzai, and announced it would observe a three-day mourning period to pressure the Imran Khan government to the arrest of the killers. Achakzai’s bullet-riddled body was found on Saturday in the Killi Nosahar area of ​​Quetta. He was missing in September of last year, Dawn reported. ANP chairman Asfandyar Wali Khan released a statement on Saturday calling for an investigation into the murder of the party’s provincial spokesman. “The ANP organized protest rallies and asked for legal aid through a petition to the High Court of Balochistan, but to no avail,” said the leader of the ANP, quoted by Dawn .

Later Sunday, a funeral prayer for the slain ANP leader was held in the Chitral district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. “Funeral prayers for ANP Balochistan spokesperson Asad Achakzai were offered in absentia to the district secretariat under the auspices of the Awami National Party in Chitral district,” ANP tweeted (in Arabic ). said that “mothers and sisters of missing people roamed the roads but no one followed up on their requests.” He pointed out that, according to available data, more than 6,000 people are missing across the country, 23 of whom were forcibly disappeared in January. disappearances have long been a stain on Pakistan’s human rights record. Despite promises from successive governments to criminalize this practice, there has been a very slow movement on legislation, as people continue to be forcibly disappeared with impunity. (ANI)

