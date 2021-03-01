Jokowi legalizes alcohol investment





MUI President Cholil Nafis calls legal investment in alcohol haram (Instagram / cholilnafis)

JAKARTA, AYOPURWAKARTA.COM – President Joko Widodo’s policy of establishing alcohol (miras) as a Positive Investment List (DPI) has attracted much criticism. Currently chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), Cholil Nafis has given a vivid message regarding the legalization of investments in the alcohol industry. Through his Instagram account, @chololnafis, he firmly states that legalizing his legal alcoholic beverage investment license is haram. Cholil pointed out that legalizing the alcohol investment policy is tantamount to supporting the circulation of alcohol in Indonesia, although it is only applied in a few provinces in Indonesia. “Including those who legalize investment in alcohol is like supporting the circulation of alcohol, so the law is haram,” Cholil said on Sunday (2/28/2021). According to Cholil, if the state bans the circulation of alcohol, it should also ban alcohol investments in the country. Cholil Nafis believes that local wisdom cannot be used to legalize the legality of investing in alcohol. “There is no reason because local wisdom then legalizes investment in alcohol, it damages the minds of the country’s generation,” he said. Cholil cited the results of a World Health Organization (WHO) study which stated that more than 3 million people died from alcohol in 2014. This death rate is higher than the number of deaths due to alcohol. at Covid-19. He also mentioned the argument that it is forbidden to drink alcohol, so that there is often evidence of a crime caused by alcohol. “Clearly the harms outweigh the benefits. Why would the government legalize investment in alcohol?” said Cholil. Cholil Nafis called for refusing that the alcohol investment policy applies to all ages. “Reject alcohol and support the bill to become a law prohibiting alcohol for all ages. Bismillah,” he said. Investment in the alcohol industry President Jokowi put the liquor industry on the Positive Investment List (DPI) from February 2, 2021. This policy is contained in Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 10 of 2021 concerning the investment firm sector. New investments can only be made in a number of regions of Indonesia namely Bali Province, East Nusa Tenggara Province (NTT), North Sulawesi Province and Papua Province with attention to local culture and wisdom. Later, the investment will also be determined by the Investment Coordination Council (BKPM) based on the governor’s proposal.







