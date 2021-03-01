Prime Minister Narendra Modi secures Bharat Biotechs Covaxin as India expands campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, locally developed by Bharat Biotech International Limited, at the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday. The Prime Minister tweeted that he had received the first dose and urged those eligible to be vaccinated.

I took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked quickly to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all who were eligible to get vaccinated. Together let’s make India COVID-19 free !, he tweeted.

From Monday, the coronavirus vaccination campaign was open to the elderly and people with co-morbidities aged 45 to 59. People eligible for the vaccine can register on the CoWIN application or enter a vaccination center without registration. While public hospitals will provide the vaccine for free, the price has been kept at Rs. 250 per dose in private hospitals.

Watch: PM Modi gets Covaxin from Bharat Biotech as India expands vaccination

Registration will open at 9 a.m. on Monday and citizens will be able to register and make an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the CoWIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu, etc., according to an official statement on Sunday. Private Covid Vaccination Centers (CVCs) were also trained on various aspects of the vaccination process and the management of adverse events following vaccination (AEFI) by videoconference with the support of the National Health Authority (NHA), according to news agencies.

Read also: PM Modi regrets not having learned the Tamil language

Sister P. Niveda, from Pondicherry, gave PM Modi a dose of Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat BioTech. The second nurse seen in the photo is from Kerala. PM was seen wearing an Assamese “gamcha”, a symbol of the blessings of the women of Assam. He wore it several times.

According to people familiar with the development, the PM went to AIIMS with no restrictions placed on traffic. He chose an early morning slot to make sure there was no inconvenience for people.