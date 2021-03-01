Erdogan and Putin to lay the foundations for the 3rd reactor at Akkuyu nuclear power plant





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a joint virtual ceremony next week to inaugurate the third reactor of Turkey’s first nuclear power plant, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources said, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources reports. Daily Sabah. “The foundations for the third reactor of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant will be laid on March 10 by our President Erdogan and Russian President Putin as part of a program they will virtually attend,” Fatih Dönmez told a private broadcaster on Saturday. The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources granted a building permit in November for the third unit of the plant which is under construction in the south of Mersin province. Erdogan and Putin attended the inauguration ceremony of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in April 2018 via a videoconference call from the capital Ankara. The two countries had signed an intergovernmental agreement in May 2010 for the construction of the plant. While work is proceeding as planned, the plant’s first reactor, out of a total of four, is expected to be operational by 2023, the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey. About 7,000 people are working on the giant project. The remaining three units are expected to be commissioned by the end of 2026, at a rate of one per year, eventually having a total installed capacity of 4,800 megawatts (MW). Construction of the second unit began in June of last year. When completed, the plant is expected to produce 35 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity per year. Turkey’s total electricity consumption last year was around 305 billion kWh. Thus, the plant will cover up to 10% of the country’s current electricity consumption when it starts operating at full capacity. As a basic plant, it will play a leading role in reducing dependence on imported energy resources, in particular natural gas. The total amount of investment in the plant has been estimated at $ 20 billion (TL 148.5 billion). It is expected to employ around 3,000 people, including engineers and technicians. News.Az

