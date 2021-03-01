What should Australia do about forced Uyghur labor in China?

International momentum is building to formally censor China for human rights violations. The Dutch parliament has now joined the Canadian House of Commons and the Government of the United States by qualifying China’s treatment of the Uyghur people of Xinjiang as genocide.

AustraliaHer response so far has fallen short of this designation. In October, the government, along with 38 other countries, expressed deep concern over the gross human rights violations in China in a letter to the United Nations.

Australia’s parliament is now considering a law banning the importation of goods produced in China with Uyghur forced labor, introduced by Independent Senator Rex Patrick. While the proposed ban seems like a reasonable answer, there may be more effective ways to deal with this urgent problem.

Under President Xi Jinping, the Chinese Communist Party launched a extraordinary countryside in China’s northwestern autonomous region, Xinjiang, to forcibly integrate the indigenous Uyghur population into the Han majority, in violation of China’s own constitution and international legal standards.

As if now well documented, the Suppression of CCPs in Xinjiang includes mass extrajudicial detention Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities hundreds of specially designed internment camps; almost ubiquitous surveillance; systematic destruction of indigenous culture, language and religious practices (including demolition of mosques); strength birth control including sterilization; psychological and physical torture, including sexual abuse; and forced labor and restrictions on freedom of movement.

The goal is what the western media widely call re-education. But it should also remind us of colonial policies and eugenic programs of the 19th and early 20th centuries aimed at the social reengineering of communities of people considered inferior or deviant. We don’t need to delve far into history to find examples of these destructive and discriminatory practices in our own backyards, or elsewhere in the world, and their devastating consequences.

ASPI report of March 2020 Uyghurs for sale, and the to work of other researchers and human rights experts, documented the central role that forced labor plays in the CCP’s social reengineering project in Xinjiang. Since 2014, millions Uyghurs and other Turkish Muslim minorities have been given compulsory public works inside Xinjiang and across China in the name of poverty reduction. With the threat of re-detention or even criminal prosecution hanging over their heads, Uyghurs find it impossible in practice to refuse a work assignment in the state.

Uyghur forced labor is now part of the global supply chain and ASPI has found links with at least 80 international brands, including many companies active in Australia, selling to consumers, businesses and governments.

Business responses to our report very various. Some multinational companies have launched immediate investigations into their supply chains in China and are changing their manufacturing processes to reduce their exposure to Uyghur labor abuses. Many have stayed in touch to update us on their findings. Some claimed that they did not have direct contractual relationships with suppliers using Uyghur labor and therefore had no guilt or obligation to investigate their supply chains further downstream. Others have attempted to rule out the problem by arguing that while there may be evidence of forced labor in a company that supplies them, it does not occur in the factory making their parts. But many have ignored it or continue to publicly deny any exposure or responsibility despite the evidence. A multi-billion dollar company has even repeatedly threatened ASPI with legal action. It is clear that not all businesses are interested in tackling the problem.

Unsurprisingly, the report, funded by a grant from the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office, has been repeatedly criticized by the Chinese government. These criticisms, and the disinformation operations that have often accompanied them, aim to smear ASPI as an organization and its researchers (who have been repeatedly harassed, doxxed and threatened online) while ignoring the substance of the report. and the evidence it presents.

A few days after the reports were published, the propaganda machine in China issued a cover ban transfers of Uyghur labor to the interior. Yet in September, the Chinese government released a white paper on employment and labor rights in Xinjiang, in which he recognizes the CCP’s proactive role in allocating surplus rural labor force in search of a better life.

Businesses, consumers and governments have a moral and legal responsibility to ensure that the products they produce and use do not contribute to modern slavery and are manufactured in accordance with international labor laws and standards.

So what should the Australian government do?

It is not a simple question. No single action will solve the problem. Governments have an important role to play, but a blanket ban on imports of goods produced by forced Uyghur labor is likely to be difficult and costly to enforce, and could ultimately prove ineffective, as the problem extends far beyond the Xinjiang.

Human rights and other fundamental democratic values ​​are of paramount importance here, and clear signage is as well. But these messages must be communicated consistently and not be used episodically as a stick to hit the Chinese government at politically opportune times. Any ban on importing products made with forced labor in Australia should apply to all countries, not just products from Xinjiang or elsewhere in China.

Australian government urgently needs to ratify international labor organizations 2014 Forced Labor Protocol. If Australia is to speak with global credibility on ending forced labor, it must join the 45 other countries that have ratified the protocol and fully comply with the ILO Forced Labor Convention.

The Australian parliament is also expected to amend and strengthen the Modern Slavery Act 2018, for example lowering the financial threshold for reporting, creating tougher penalties for non-compliance and requiring mandatory exposure reporting. to specific issues of urgent concern (including forced Uyghurs). labor).

The government should take a targeted approach to the Xinjiang problem. China poses a unique set of challenges in dealing with the abuse of forced labor. Unlike other countries, the Chinese government both operates a national forced labor system and ensures that information about what it does is tightly controlled, making it extremely difficult for any company to conduct an independent audit. and trustworthy. Australia should focus on punishing the most egregious actors while sending a warning signal to other bad actors.

Measures could include banning imports of specific goods produced or manufactured in Xinjiang, where evidence of forced labor links is strongest (such as cotton, tomato products, and solar panels) and the imposition of sanctions targeted at Chinese companies, officials and other entities (such as Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps) known to directly profit from Uyghur forced labor and other human rights violations.

This could involve the strengthening of regulations the newly established Australian Sanctions Office and the expansion of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade consolidated list to include companies and individuals known to be complicit in Uyghurs and other abuses of forced labor. Human Rights Watch has call for Australia will publish an annual list of countries and products considered to be a risk of forced labor. Companies importing from these places would be responsible for proving that the goods are not made with forced labor.

The Australian government should encourage companies to be transparent with their supply chains and to employ new tracing technologies guarantee their integrity and compliance with the sanctions and legislation in force.

Consumers also have a role to play in boycotting unresponsive businesses.

To be truly effective, governments that are concerned about forced Uyghur labor and the broader human rights violations occurring in China and elsewhere must act collectively. A multilateral approach will provide businesses with clarity and stability in how any new legislation, sanction or reporting requirement will apply in multiple jurisdictions and increase the effectiveness of any ban or sanction.

For example, Great Britain and Canada made coordinated announcements in January on measures taken by each country to restrict the importation of products made with forced labor from Xinjiang. It was a good start, but there is still a lot to do, especially from Australia who continue to catch up.