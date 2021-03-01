Trump tells states to punish big tech if they ‘silence’ conservatives





During his speech at CPAC, Donald Trump accused major technologies of censorship. He said section 230 should be repealed and states should act if the federal government does not. Trump said states should sanction Twitter, Google and Facebook if they “silence conservative voices.” Visit Insider’s Business section for more stories.

In his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday, former President Donald Trump urged states to “punish” big tech if they “silence conservative voices.”

Trump spoke on the last day of CPAC in Orlando, Florida. It was his first public speech since leaving the White House last month.

“All electoral integrity measures in the world will mean nothing if we don’t have free speech,” Trump said. “If Republicans can be censored for telling the truth and denouncing corruption, we won’t have democracy and we will only have left-wing tyranny.”

Trump has frequently accused tech companies of censorship for his removal from Facebook and Twitter for violating their policies.

“The time has come to break down big technology monopolies and restore fair competition,” Trump said, adding that Section 230, an Internet law passed as part of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, must be repealed.

Section 230 gives websites the ability to regulate the content that appears on their platforms. It also protects sites from legal liability for content shared by users.

“If the federal government refuses to act, all the states in the Union where we have the votes, which is for many big tech giants like Twitter, Google and Facebook, should be punished with major penalties whenever ‘they’re silencing conservative voices,’ Trump said.

Trump quoted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who announced new proposals earlier this month aimed at social media companies. One proposal seeks to block the suspension of political candidates’ accounts and would impose fines for each day said account is blocked.

It is not known whether the state would have the power to enforce such laws, the Associated Press reported.

