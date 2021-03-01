Donald Trump asks the CPAC crowd: Do you still miss me? as he calls for the unity of the GOP





ORLANDO, Florida Taking the stage for the first time since leaving office, former President Donald Trump on Sunday called for Republican Party unity, even as he exacerbated intra-party divisions and broadcast lies about the election in a speech that made it clear that he intended to remain a dominant political force.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, where he was hailed as a returning hero, Trump lambasted his successor, President Joe Biden, and tried to consolidate his status as the undisputed leader of the party despite his loss in November.

I still miss you? Trump said after taking the stage, where his old rally soundtrack was playing. I stand before you today to declare that the incredible journey we have started together … is far from over.

Although Trump flirted with the idea of ​​creating a third party, he pledged on Sunday to be a part of what he called our beloved party.

I will continue to fight by your side. Were not starting new parties, he said. We have the Republican Party. It’s going to be strong and united like never before.

The conference, held this year in Orlando instead of suburban Washington due to COVID-19 restrictions, served as a tribute to Trump and Trumpism, with a golden statue in his image. Speakers, including many potential hopes for 2024, argued the party must embrace the former president and his supporters, even after the deadly insurgency on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

And they repeated his baseless claim that he lost the November election solely because of massive voter fraud, a claim that has been repeatedly rejected by judges, Republican state officials and Trump’s own administration. .

Still, Trump kept repeating what Democrats dubbed the big lie, calling the election rigged and insisting he won in November, even though he lost by more than 7 million votes.

As you know, they just lost the White House, he said of Biden, rewriting history as he teased the prospect of running again in 2024. I might even decide to beat them. for the third time, he said.

And he laughed at those who warned that such a speech would harm the party.

If Republicans don’t understand this and the other things I’m going to say, then you, like the Supreme Court, should be ashamed of yourself, he said.

The conference’s annual unscientific poll of just over 1,000 attendees found 97% approve of the work Trump has done as president. But they were much more ambiguous about whether he should show up again, with 68% saying he should.

If the 2024 primary was held today and Trump was in the running, only 55% said they would vote for him, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 21%. Without Trump on the ground, DeSantis garnered 43% support, followed by 8% for South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and 7% each for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

It is highly unusual for former US presidents to publicly criticize their successors so soon after they leave. Former presidents typically step out of the spotlight for at least a while; Barack Obama was seen kitesurfing on vacation after he left, while George W. Bush said he believed Obama deserved my silence and started painting.

Not Trump.

He sharply criticized what he called the first month of failures for the new administrations, including Bidens’ approach to immigration and the border.

Joe Biden has had the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history, Trump said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has brushed aside the expected criticism. Well see what he says, but we’re definitely not focusing on what President Trump is saying to CPAC, she told reporters.

In addition to criticizing Biden, Trump used the speech to crown himself with the future of the Republican Party, even as many leaders say they must move in a new, less confrontational direction after Republicans lose not only the White House , but both houses of Congress in the last. elections.

And he insisted the party was united, even as he called out Republicans who voted to impeach him for inciting the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill, including the House Republican by name. No. 3, Republican Liz Cheney of Wyoming, and whipped them. it labels the RINOs, Republicans in name only.

We cannot have leaders who show more passion for condemning their fellow Americans than they have ever shown for standing up for the Democrats, the media and the radicals who want to make America a socialist country, said Trump.

Trump began his campaign for revenge on Friday, backing Max Miller, a former aide who seeks to oust Ohio Representative Anthony Gonzalez, who voted in favor of Trump’s impeachment.

Yet in his speech on Sunday, he insisted that the party’s only chasm was between a handful of Washingt

on, DC, establishment political hacks and everyone, all over the country.

Although he no longer has his megaphone on social media after being banned from Twitter and Facebook, Trump has already returned to public life. He called the conservative media after Rush Limbaughs’ death and wished Tiger Woods good luck after the professional golfer was injured in a car crash. He also released statements, including a criticism of Mitch McConnell after the Republican Senate leader excoriated Trump for inciting the riot on Capitol Hill. McConnell has since said he would absolutely support Trump if he is the GOP candidate in 2024.

At his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump quietly met with aides and senior party leaders as he built his post-presidential political operation. Although he has already endorsed several pro-Trump candidates, aides worked last week to develop benchmarks for those seeking his endorsement to ensure the candidates are serious and have established political organizations and full fundraiser before getting involved.

They are also planning a new super PAC that could raise unlimited amounts, although an aide warned they are still deciding to create a new entity or reuse an existing America First super PAC.

– By Jill Colvin

