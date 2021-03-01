PKS calls on Jokowi to quash presidential alcohol investment regulations





Merdeka.com – Fraction MCC called on President Joko Widodo to rescind Presidential Decree 10/2021 on the investment sector. The president of the PKS faction of the DPR RI, Jazuli Juwaini, considered that this presidential decree legalized alcoholic beverages so that they were considered detrimental to the values ​​of Pancasila and to the Constitution of 1945. “The government must maintain the core values ​​of the state and the Constitution, present them in state policy in various sectors, not even hurt them in the name of economic pragmatism. We remind them not to lose their leadership “Jazuli said in his statement on Monday (1/3). He recalled the first principle of Pancasila. According to Jazuli, the government should be consistent in implementing the values ​​of Pancasila. Regarding the first principle, all religions prohibit the consumption of alcohol because its harm is clearly felt. Regarding the second principle, alcohol clearly threatens the civilized and worthy aspects of humanity as it harms the physical, mental, intellectual and mental health of the nation’s generation, “he said. Jazuli said that until now alcohol has been included in the list of closed areas of activity, which means it is limited by strict conditions. Despite these regulations, violations of the sale and distribution of alcohol have occurred everywhere and have become a major factor in crime, social unrest and disruption of social security. “Besides the moral considerations of Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution, the government should consider an excess of alcohol that destroys social order and threatens the generation of the nation. Fundamental and elementary issues like this should be our concern. common, ”he said. In addition, Jazuli encouraged the security apparatus as the community service manager to provide data to the government and relevant ministries on the dangers of alcohol in the community, the high level of crime and the disruption of the community. social security caused by alcohol. “It is our common duty to protect the national generation from the dangers of alcohol. Our common duty is to help the apparatus maintain security and order. Perhaps the government made a mistake, and it is our duty within the PKS faction to recall this policy to be canceled, ”concluded Jazuli. Presidential Decree No. 10/2021 states that the commercial sector of the spirits industry containing alcohol, wine and malt is open to new investment in Bali Province, East Nusa Tenggara Province, North Sulawesi Province and Papua Province paying attention to local culture and wisdom. This rule was appreciated by the governor of Bali, Wayan Koster. He stated that arak bali, brem bali and tuak bali drinks are legitimate enterprises to be produced and developed, in accordance with the promulgation of the presidential regulation number 10 of 2021 regarding the investment sector. “Presidential decree number 10 of 2021, which is promulgated on February 2, 2021, is an implementation of law number 11 of 2020 regarding job creation,” Koster said. Previously, he said, Presidential Decree No. 39 of 2014 regarding the list of closed business areas and open business areas with requirements in the investment sector, as an elaboration of Article 12, paragraph (3) of Law No. 25 of 2007 on Investment, stipulates that the Alcoholic beverage industry is a closed sector of activity. But in Law number 11 of 2020, there is a provision that amends Article 12 of the Investment Law by stipulating that alcoholic beverages is not a closed investment sector. “On behalf of the government and the manners (of the people) of Bali, I would like to express my deep gratitude and my deep gratitude to President Joko Widodo who issued Presidential Decree No. 10/2021,” he said. [yan]







