Duterte plans to visit China to personally thank President Xi for donating COVID vaccines – UNTV News

Duterte plans to visit China to personally thank President Xi for donating COVID vaccines
Manila, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte plans to visit China to personally thank President Xi Jinping for donating 600,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine.
I would just like to say that around the – maybe at the end of the year, when everything is settled – I intend to make a short visit to China to shake hands with President Xi Jinping and thank him personally for this gift he mentioned.
President Duterte noted China’s move to deliver the vaccine via its government military plane, unlike other countries that needed supplies from China.
I would just like to add that China has donated several vaccines to several countries. But it was only the donation made to the Philippines that was transported by a Chinese government plane. Your family is in China. Dito, hinatid sa atin, he said.
The managing director said he could push a trip to China by the end of the year.
Before heading to Beijing, the president said he wanted to visit Xiamen to see the school building which was built in honor of his late mother, Soledad.
“Maybe I’ll go to Xiamen. Theres a school built to honor my mother. You know, my mother was one of the first educators at the Chinese school in Davao, ”he said.
Duterte insisted when the Chinas Sinovac vaccine arrived on Sunday that China did not ask for anything in exchange for the given vaccine, adding that the donation is a gesture of friendship and solidarity between the two countries.
Duterte still awaiting doctors’ opinion on COVID vaccination
MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Sunday February 28 that, if asked, he would like to be vaccinated against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
But due to his advanced age, he said he needed his doctor’s permission, especially on the brand of vaccine to be vaccinated.
The president is taking expert advice into consideration to be more careful in choosing a vaccine for people like him over the age of 70.
As for the brand, it is a problem because it is left to the healthy discretion of my doctor, he said.
Can warn pa yan. Seventy people above are, you know, sinasabi nila huwag na. In some areas, some countries, hindi na binabakunahan yang 70. It is either because they are about to die or because they are about to die, or it might be unnecessary to give them the vaccine because they won’t live long anyway, he added.
Still, the president believes and is ready to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
President Duterte will be 76 on March 28.
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque announced earlier that the president’s office is exploring the possibility of giving the chief executive officer the COVID-19 vaccine from Sinopharm, the brand of vaccine given to members of his presidential security group.
Roque said it was President Dutertes’ brand of choice as well. MNP (with reports from Rosalie Coz)
Duterte dares Robredo to get first shot of COVID-19: ‘He’s in a hurry, he’s the first’
Manila, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has dared Vice President Leni Robredo to get the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine first now that the Chinas Sinovac vaccine has finally arrived in the country.
That he is in a hurry, he will be the first, the president said of Robredo during the Sinovac vaccine turn-over in Pasay City on Sunday (February 28).
This was the presidents’ response to Robredo’s call for him to be vaccinated first to boost public confidence in the government’s vaccination efforts.
He said Robredo is more qualified to get the shot because she is younger than him.
Ako, I can’t just decide. She’s young, I’m not. I have to defer to my doctor, the president said.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends the use of Sinovac vaccine by fit and healthy individuals between the ages of 18 and 59.
According to President Duterte, his doctors are recommending a different brand and he has already requested a personal supply of a certain brand of vaccine whose name he has chosen not to disclose.
I personally ask. They have no stock. I begged my family as well as myself, he said.
I don’t know if we would have enough vaccines for everyone. But I think I can accommodate cabinet members, he added.
Malacaang previously announced that the president preferred to use the COVID-19 vaccine from Sinopharm, another Chinese brand. MNP (with reports from Rosalie Coz)
Duterte declares November 2, 24 and 31 special working days for this year
Manila, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte issued a proclamation changing some dates that have long been traditional holidays in the country and now making special working days.
Under Proclamation No. 1107, the president declared the following days as special working days for the year 2021:
- November 2 Day of all souls
- December 24 Christmas Eve
- December 31 New Years Eve
These dates were previously classified as special non-working days under Proclamation No. 986 s. 2020.
In order for the country to recover from the negative economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is necessary to encourage economic productivity, among other things, by minimizing work interruptions and commemorating certain special holidays as (working days) ) specials instead, Duterte said in his order.
The coronavirus pandemic plunged the country’s economy into a slump last year due to a lockdown that affected many businesses and workers.
