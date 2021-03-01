Duterte plans to visit China to personally thank President Xi for donating COVID vaccines – UNTV News

Marje Pelayo • March 1, 2021 80

Manila, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte plans to visit China to personally thank President Xi Jinping for donating 600,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine.

I would just like to say that around the – maybe at the end of the year, when everything is settled – I intend to make a short visit to China to shake hands with President Xi Jinping and thank him personally for this gift he mentioned.

President Duterte noted China’s move to deliver the vaccine via its government military plane, unlike other countries that needed supplies from China.

I would just like to add that China has donated several vaccines to several countries. But it was only the donation made to the Philippines that was transported by a Chinese government plane. Your family is in China. Dito, hinatid sa atin, he said.

The managing director said he could push a trip to China by the end of the year.

Before heading to Beijing, the president said he wanted to visit Xiamen to see the school building which was built in honor of his late mother, Soledad.

“Maybe I’ll go to Xiamen. Theres a school built to honor my mother. You know, my mother was one of the first educators at the Chinese school in Davao, ”he said.

Duterte insisted when the Chinas Sinovac vaccine arrived on Sunday that China did not ask for anything in exchange for the given vaccine, adding that the donation is a gesture of friendship and solidarity between the two countries.