Contract farming will increase farm income, says PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for modernizing the country’s agricultural sector with private investment and start-ups, adopting contract farming and further processing of food to tap global markets. The prime minister, speaking at a national webinar on budget arrangements for the agricultural sector, said the government’s vision places smallholder farmers, who make up 86% of total farmers in the country, at the center of policy development. Modi stressed that contract farming would improve farm incomes. Contract farming has been around in India in one form or another for a very long time, he said, adding that there is a need to ensure that contract farming does not remain just a business concept. Read also | Record Global Food Prices Benefit Indian Farmers, But Stoke Inflation Fears Tens of thousands of farmers, especially in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, protest against a set of laws approved by parliament last year to deregulate the agricultural sector, including a law on contract farming. Farmers are calling for the laws to be repealed. We need to expand our country’s agricultural sector to the global processed food market. We need to increase the number of agro-industrial clusters near the villages so that the inhabitants can be employed in agriculture in the village itself, Modi said. The webinar, which was attended by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, focused on the effective implementation of budget allocations with respect to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, according to a statement official. The Prime Minister met with several participants and experts from the agriculture, dairy and fisheries sectors, in addition to representatives from the public, private and cooperative sectors. Representatives of banks financing the rural economy also participated in the webinar. Modi said the recent Union budget raised the agricultural credit target to 16 50,000 crore with priority given to animal husbandry, dairy products and fishing. The budget increased the rural infrastructure fund to 40,000 crore and doubled the allocation for micro-irrigation, while expanding the reach of Operation Green Scheme to 22 perishable items, he said. There is an urgent need for a post-harvest revolution or a food processing revolution amid ever increasing agricultural production, he said. It would have been very good for the country if this work had been done two or three decades ago, he said. The Prime Minister said that although India is one of the main producers and exporters of fish in the world, the country’s presence in the processed fish sector in the international market is negligible. To stimulate transformation, the government announced incentives linked to the production of value 11,000 crore to encourage ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, processed fruits and vegetables, processed seafood and mozzarella cheese in November of last year.

