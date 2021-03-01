Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulates Xi Jinping on ‘eradicating extreme poverty’ in China





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday congratulated President Xi Jinping for “eradicating extreme poverty” in China.

“I would like to congratulate President Xi Jinping and the Chinese government on the momentous achievement of eradicating extreme poverty in their country,” Prime Minister Imran said in two tweets.

The Prime Minister said it was the first time that 750 million people had been “lifted out of extreme poverty in 35 years”.

Prime Minister Imran said China’s success is a lesson for “developing countries like Pakistan”. He believes that with “determination and commitment” Pakistan can achieve “the same” for its people as well.

Xi Jinping celebrates ‘victory’

Last week, to mark a flagship initiative of his eight-year term, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a complete victory in the effort to eradicate rural poverty at a ceremony in Beijing.

State media credited Xis’ leadership with lifting nearly 100 million people out of poverty, a milestone he declared in December and touted as a birthday present for the Chinese Communist Party’s 100th anniversary ( CCP) in power.

In an hour-long speech, Xi praised what he called a testament to party leadership and the advantages of the Chinese political system.

The CCP leadership and the Chinese socialist system are the fundamental safeguards against risks, challenges and hardships, Xi said at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, where he presented medals to key figures in the struggle. against poverty.

Some global policy experts have said China is setting a low bar in its definition of poverty, with the sustained investments needed to fund continued development in its poorest regions.

China defines extreme rural poverty as an annual per capita income of less than 4,000 yuan ($ 620), or about $ 1.69 per day at current exchange rates. This compares to the World Bank’s global threshold of $ 1.90 per day.

Xi said China has invested 1.6 trillion yuan in poverty alleviation over the past eight years, but did not give figures on planned spending over the next five years.

