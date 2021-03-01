Boris Johnson faces backlash over drastic cut to foreign aid budget for warring Yemen





Senior Conservative MPs have said that a reduction of such magnitude could worsen the world’s most serious humanitarian disaster and strengthen the Al-Qaida terrorist group based there. Andrew Mitchell, the former Tory chief whip, has said MPs will be asking foreign ministers questions tomorrow. Yemencut is indescribable, incomprehensible and probably against the will of parliament, he said. Related Essentially, this means that four million people, mostly children, will continue the painful and obscene slow process of starving to death. Tobias Ellwood, who chairs the influential Commons defense committee, said: It’s not only the world’s biggest humanitarian challenge, it’s also the fact that Al Qaeda is taking full advantage of the lack of everything. government. It is a reckless step. This is our first big test with an invigorated White House that wants to rejuvenate Western resolve. This is not the message we should be sending. Some 60 high-level Tories have already expressed unease over the government’s attempts to slash the annual aid spending budget, which was drafted into law by David Camerons’ government to a target level of 0 , 7% of GDP. Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced last year his intention to reduce the target by $ 4 billion, which is on top of a reduction of around $ 2.9 billion due to the Covid-19 pandemic which is depressing GDP. Mr Mitchell said a reduction of such magnitude in Yemen would be detrimental to British interests, first because Britain is currently holding the pen on Yemen for the United Nations Security Council: we are supposed to lead by example, he said. British support for the Saudi campaign in Yemen made it complicit in the suffering of those affected and there was no legal cover to cut aid spending below the legal target. The government is likely to face a House of Commons vote on aid cuts and Mr Mitchell has said he may not be able to win. The 0.7% target was met in the Conservative manifesto in the 2019 elections. Sir Mark Lowcock, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, recently warned that the humanitarian situation in Yemen is about to fall off a cliff. He called for $ 3.85 billion in aid, saying Yemenis are heading for the worst famine the world has seen in decades. Without this funding many more people will die, there could be catastrophic prospects in the country, he warned. US President Joe Biden has launched a new policy in Yemen aimed at ending the Six Year War. The Foreign Ministry declined to comment ahead of the announcement, expected late this afternoon. Britain was the largest aid donor in the crisis, helping at least 500,000 vulnerable people buy food and essentials each month, treating 55,000 children from malnutrition and providing a million people with better water and better sanitation. More than six million people in Yemen will also benefit from a British 119 million program to tackle the combined threat of coronavirus and famines. But a UN appeal for $ 3.4 billion in international donations last year only resulted in $ 1.8 billion.

