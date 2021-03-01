A better way for Turkey to tackle the PKK

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech in Istanbul, Turkey on February 24, 2021 (Reuters)

Several aspects of Turkey’s February 10 military operation 35 kilometers inside Iraqi territory in Gara Mountain are still the subject of heated debate.

The mission was launched to achieve several goals. One was to uproot the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) from its entrenched position in northeastern Iraq. Another was to take control of the corridor used by the PKK to transfer its fighters from northern Iraq to northern Syria. The third was to free more than a dozen hostages the PKK was holding as bargaining chips in an attempt to free some of the terrorists held in Turkish prisons.

The hostages were kidnapped in 2015 and 2016 and held since then by the PKK. Some were allowed to write to their families, imploring them to push the Turkish government to do something for them. Families spent days in the halls of the Turkish parliament building. Some opposition parties have received parents, listened to their complaints and used parliamentary mechanisms to ask questions of government ministers, but nothing concrete has been achieved.

Turkey launched the operation after obtaining information that some hostages had been transferred to a cave in Gara Mountain which had been turned into a military headquarters by the PKK. A major operation has been decided, involving 41 combat aircraft as well as tankers, early warning planes, helicopters and armed and unarmed drones. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was so confident in the success that just days before the operation he publicly said he would have some good news to share soon.

The operation began at 4:55 a.m. on February 10. After an intense bombardment that lasted for several hours, the Turkish military was brought to the conclusion that the area was safe for ground operation, so it lowered helicopter commandos in the area around the cave. However, the PKK put up fierce resistance. A Turkish army captain, a lieutenant and a sergeant were killed and three soldiers were injured.

Many analysts have claimed that the Turkish military should have reassessed the situation at this point and asked the question: If the hostages are still alive, should we negotiate a deal with the PKK and release them unharmed in exchange for a cease-fire? Apparently, the government decided not to negotiate with a terrorist organization and the clashes continued until the army was able to enter the hideout and find the bodies of the hostages.

Perhaps the cost of fighting the PKK should push Turkish policymakers to consider other methods to end the issue of Kurdish terrorism. Yasar Yakis

The father of one of the hostages killed said he received calls from Belgium and the Netherlands, apparently from PKK supporters, claiming his son was not killed by the PKK but died as a result of the shelling of the Turkish army. But he added that he was shown his son’s body and saw that he had in fact been shot at close range. A convincing forensic report on the bodies of all the victims has yet to be released by the government.

The entire Turkish nation has been angered by the cold-blooded murder of 13 helpless hostages. The anger is not yet fully appeased.

In the past, there have been cases where hostages have been released in exchange for concessions. In a slightly different case during Operation Gara week, Ankara negotiated with Nigerian terrorists who kidnapped 15 Turkish sailors off the West African coast and secured their release.

Kurdish terrorism is draining Turkey’s resources. It is estimated that more than 15,000 people have been killed in the past 35 years as a result of terrorist attacks. And Numan Kurtulmus, vice chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), estimated the economic cost of the PKK terror to Turkey at $ 2 trillion. Perhaps this exorbitant figure should prompt Turkish policymakers to consider other methods to end the issue of Kurdish terrorism.

In 2015, Erdogan launched an initiative called the Kurdish (or Democratic) Overture. But when the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party won 81 seats in the June 2015 elections and became the third largest party in parliament, Erdogan backed down and the Kurdish opening was forgotten for good.

If Turkey finally decides to truly translate into action the democratic and judicial reforms that it has started to express in recent times, all ethnic groups in the country, including Turks, Kurds and Circassians, will benefit. Steadily rising social tensions can be defused and the country can return to what it was in the early years of AKP rule.

Yasar Yakis is a former Turkish Foreign Minister and a founding member of the ruling AK Party. Twitter: @yakis_yasar

