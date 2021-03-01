Joko Widodo Attends Indonesian Digital Connectivity Program 2021 Launch | a message





Indonesia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) signed a $ 2.3 billion contract to accelerate the development of BTS infrastructure, satellite capacity, digital talent promotion and stamp- National Covid-19 Vaccine Movement post JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Chairman Joko Widodo Attended the signing of Digital Connectivity 2021, accompanied by Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Johnny G Plate, and Secretary of State, Pratikno. These programs include the signing of a contract for the construction of a base transceiver station (BTS), the contract for the provision of satellite capacity, the launch of the digital talent exchange and the introduction of the series ” Covid-19 National Vaccination Movement ‘postage stamp. Over the past five years, the government has worked hard to build our national connectivity. Besides the construction of maritime toll stations, rail networks, toll road networks, border road construction, airport and port construction, we are also building digital connectivity to connect all corners of the archipelago. at the air toll. We are also building digital connectivity, aiming to connect all corners of the archipelago through air tolls. All of this is being done not only for the good of the economy, but also to accelerate the education, health and culture of our great country and to strengthen our unity and integrity as a great nation, ”the President said. Joko Widodo. BTS The contract signed today is a framework agreement for the BTS 4G infrastructure in Packages 3, 4 and 5, which will cover all regions of Papua. The auction winner for package 3 is a partnership between Lintasarta – Huawei – SEI, while the auction winner for packages 4 and 5 is a partnership between IBS – ZTE. The contracts for packages 1 and 2 were signed on January 29, 2021, the winner of the two packages is the Fiberhome -Telkom Infra-Multi Trans Data partnership. Provision of satellite capacity MCIT also signed a contract with the Indonesian Information and Accessibility Agency (BAKTI) after completing the service procurement process for the provision of capabilities for telecommunications satellites and Internet services in the digital transformation framework with six winners in January. 13, 2021. Designated partners include PT Bis Data Indonesia, PT Dwi Tunggal Putra, PT Primacom Interbuana, PT Telkom Tbk, PT Indo Pratama Teleglobal and PT Pasifik Satelit Nusantara. Since 2015, the government plans to build a satellite telecommunications infrastructure under the Government Multifunctional Satellite PPP Project (SATRIA), which can meet the needs of high-speed Internet services at around 150,000 locations.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos