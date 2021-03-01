India’s recovery is ‘here to stay’, Prime Minister Modi’s economic adviser says





India’s economic growth has accelerated, indicating that the recovery is “here to stay”, according to an economic adviser to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After two consecutive quarters of contraction, India’s economy grew 0.4% year-over-year in the October-December quarter, according to data released last Friday by the National Statistics Office. This compares to the revised contractions of 7.3% in July-September and 24.4% in April-June. “I think overall I would say the recovery is here to say,” Anantha Nageswaran, part-time member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Board, said Monday in an interview on CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia”. “The first indicators for January and February show that the recovery has accelerated and that what happened in the third quarter is continuing,” he added. India’s finance ministry said in a statement after the release of the GDP data that the economy had returned to “the pre-pandemic era of positive growth rates”, which it said reflected a continued recovery. V-shaped. Roadside barber Ranjit (right) shaves a client’s beard as Amritsar hovers over September 22, 2019. Narinder Nanu | AFP | Getty Images After reporting a significant drop in the number of Covid-19 cases for months, some Indian states saw a sharp rise in infections in February. Nonetheless, Nageswaran is optimistic that India’s economic progress will continue to accelerate as the country stands to gain from its “vaccine diplomacy,” which he says could boost business confidence. “Overall, the deployment and export of vaccines from India to other countries is an important step for India in restoring the confidence of global investors in its manufacturing capabilities,” he said. he said, adding that the strategy will also help “strengthen India’s goodwill” among its neighboring countries. The Indian government has announced a vaccine diplomacy strategy,give neighboring countries millions of doses of locally produced AstraZeneca vaccine, even though its national vaccination campaign has only just begun. India provided 15.6 million doses of vaccine to 17 countries through donations or commercial contracts, according to Reuters. In an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” last week, JPMorgan’s chief emerging markets economist Jahangir Aziz, however, warned that the Indian government could underestimate the level of potential damage to the economy. He warned that one of the main risks to India’s economic recovery is that millions of households and small businesses could be deprived of the credit they need. “The loss of revenue from the coronavirus pandemic has amounted to billions of dollars on an annual basis, according to Aziz.” We know that listed companies have not suffered much, so SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) and households must have been much more affected, ”he said.

