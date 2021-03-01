Diversity dominates discussion – Deadline





These Golden Globes were the first major awards ceremony to take place in the post-Donald Trump era, but the subject of the former commander-in-chief was not entirely avoided.

Diversity dominated discussion all evening, but some of the winners referred to Trump’s false claims that he won the election, which led his supporters to storm Capitol Hill last month.

Just hours before the start of the Globes, Trump gave his first major speech since leaving, at the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, where he again made unsubstantiated allegations of massive voter fraud.

It was perhaps a bit fitting that among the Globe winners was Sacha Baron Cohen, who last year crushed CPAC for a scene in Borat: Later Moviefilm. Accepting the best musical or comedy, Cohen joked about Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was notoriously punk in the project. “I mean, who can get more laughs with a decompression,” Cohen said. “Unbelievable.”

Baron Cohen, however, became more serious when he thanked the cast and crew for bringing the film out ahead of the election “to show the danger of lies, hatred and conspiracies, and the power of truth, empathy and democracy ”.

Another winner, Aaron Sorkin, accepted the screenplay award for The Trial of the Chicago 7 citing one of its real characters, Abbie Hoffman. “Democracy is not something you believe in or hang your hat, but it is something you do. It is something that you participate in. You stop doing it, democracy crumbles, ”Sorkin said. “I don’t need more evidence beyond what happened on January 6 to be okay with this.”

In recent years, it was accepted that politics would be part of the Hollywood kudofests. Beginning with Meryl Streep’s scathing criticism of Trump at the Globes in 2017, industry figures took to awards platforms to denounce his administration, and he and his supporters responded in kind.

That said, aside from the remarks of Baron Cohen and Sorkin, these Globes were focused inward and forward, as the need for diversity dominated the discussion, especially regarding the make-up of the pool of Globes vote.

“Thanks to the all-white Hollywood foreign press,” Baron Cohen said, referring to the controversy that it has no black members. Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler also called the organization, while organization leaders pledged to address the lack of inclusion.

Jane Fonda, winner of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, was honored not only for her cinematic work but also for her activism, which most recently included her weekly climate change protests in Washington, but in her acceptance speech she did did not mention the current or past administration or these fairly recent protests. She focused on the need for the industry to be in step with the movement towards diversity in society.

“There is a story that we are afraid to see and hear for ourselves in this industry, a story about the voices that we respect and raise, and that we ignore,” she said. “It’s a matter of knowing who is offered a seat at the table and who is kept out of the rooms where decisions are made. So let all of us, including all the groups that decide who gets hired and what gets done and who wins awards, all make an effort to make this tent bigger, so that everyone gets up and everyone’s story. have a chance to be seen and heard. . “

She added, “Doing this just means recognizing what is true, being in tune with the emerging diversity that is happening thanks to all of those who have marched and fought in the past and those who have taken over today. After all, art has always not only been in tune with history, but it has paved the way. So let’s be leaders.

