Ozone, not haze, has caused unhealthy air quality in northern Singapore

SINGAPORE – Air quality in Singapore reached unhealthy levels in the north over the weekend due to higher levels of a pollutant known as ozone, not the transboundary haze .

“At 7 p.m. on Saturday February 27, the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) in the northern region entered the unhealthy range due to rising ozone levels,” the National Environment Agency said ( NEA) in response to questions from the Straits Times.

At that time, the PSI reading – a measure of air quality here – in the north was 102. It climbed to a high of 108 at 8 p.m., before dropping to 90 at 10 p.m.

Air quality is considered unhealthy when the PSI is between 101 and 200.

During these times, healthy people are urged to reduce prolonged or strenuous physical exertion outdoors, while vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, children and the elderly, should minimize this exertion.

When the air quality is “moderate” – with PSI readings between 51 and 100 – normal activities can continue for all groups.

PSI is calculated based on six pollutants – particulate matter, fine particulate matter (PM2.5), sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, ozone, and nitrogen dioxide.

This means that a peak concentration of any one of the six can lead to deterioration in air quality.

During fog periods caused by forest fires in the region, the dominant pollutant is PM2.5. A spokesperson for the NEA said the PSI last entered the unhealthy range for eight hours on November 13 and 14, 2019, in the southern region, due to high levels of PM2.5.

Although the ozone sub-index based on an eight-hour average concentration was in the unhealthy range for three hours on Saturday, the unhealthy levels of ozone could have lingered for at least 10 hours that day, said the Associate Professor Koh Tieh Yong, a time and climatologist at the University of Social Sciences of Singapore.

Mission Medical Clinic’s family physician Leong Choon Kit said: In theory, higher ozone levels irritate the respiratory system. Vulnerable people may experience shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, or chest pain.

He added that if the PSI above 100 is unhealthy, most people will not experience symptoms until the levels exceed 200.

Dr Tan Teck Jack, chief executive of the Northeast Medical Group, said asthmatics, children, the elderly with lung and heart problems, and those who work outdoors are more vulnerable to higher ozone levels.

What is ozone?

Ozone is a gas made up of three oxygen atoms.

Whether it is beneficial or harmful to humans depends on where it is found.

“Good ozone” occurs naturally in the upper parts of the atmosphere, where it forms a protective layer that protects life on earth from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays, according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s website. the United States. This is why a hole in the ozone layer is of concern.

But when ozone is at ground level, it is considered a pollutant. It is one of the main components of smog.

Unlike other forms of pollution caused by direct emissions – such as carbon monoxide from a vehicle’s tailpipe – ozone is not emitted directly into the air.

Instead, it is formed when other components of the air, nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds, react under specific environmental conditions, including the presence of sunlight.

“The pollutants that contribute to ozone formation – nitrogen dioxide and volatile organic compounds – were within normal limits,” the NEA spokesperson explained. “But weather conditions such as ambient temperature, UV levels, wind speed, wind direction and precipitation can also influence the formation of ground-level ozone.”

For example, the maximum temperature on February 27 was 35.3 ° C. It was the highest recorded in 2021 for the northern region, the spokesperson said.

“This, coupled with the high levels of UV, could have contributed to the high levels of ozone, reaching the unhealthy range,” she said.

Professor Assoc Koh told ST that ground-level ozone can also be destroyed by hydroxyl radicals, a cleansing agent in the atmosphere that forms naturally from water vapor.

But since the northern parts of Singapore are located furthest from the great expanse of sea to the south, the concentration of hydroxyl radicals would have been lowest, Professor Koh explained.

In addition, persistent drought conditions due to the current phase of the northeast monsoon season result in drier winds.

“This makes it more difficult to remove ozone once it is formed,” he said.

Transboundary haze update

In February, Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged local authorities to prepare for possible forest fires later this year as hot spots were detected in Sumatra, southwest of Singapore.

His comments had led to speculation on social media whether Saturday’s poor air quality was caused by the transboundary haze from the fires there.

But smoke from Sumatran hotspots is unlikely to have contributed to poor air quality in Singapore this time around.

Indeed, during the current northeast monsoon season, the winds blow mainly from the north or northeast.

A spokesperson for the NEA Meteorological Service in Singapore told ST that, since the wind is likely to continue to blow from the north over the next few days, “no haze of smoke from the Sumatran fires is likely to be projected towards we”.

He added: “However, we could be affected by the haze if more hot spots develop in Sumatra and the winds shift to blow from the west or northwest.”