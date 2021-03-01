Politics
India needs a post-harvest revolution or a food processing revolution: PM Modi
PM Modi, during a webinar on budgetary provisions for the agricultural sector, highlighted the various initiatives taken by the government in the financial document for the next fiscal year.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
POSTED ON MARCH 01, 2021 1:09 p.m. IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stressed that it was time to expand the agricultural sector to a global processed food market and said India needs a post-harvest or food processing revolution. The prime minister said his government was taking steps to integrate the country’s agricultural products into the global processed food market.
PM Modi, during a webinar on budget arrangements for the agricultural sector, highlighted the various initiatives taken by the government in the financial document for the next fiscal year, including increasing the target for agricultural credit to 16.5 lakh crore from 15 lakh crore in the current fiscal year. “We have carried out reforms and launched production-linked incentive programs (PLI) 11,000 crore which will help agro-industries. Ready to eat, ready to cook, seafood and several other products are promoted, ”he said.
Read also | PSB map A 70,000 crore fund to stimulate the agri-food sector
Modi also said the government made various decisions to benefit 12 crore of marginal small farmers, who he said would become the driving force behind the rural economy. “It is the need of the hour to ensure that farmers’ products get as many options as possible in the market. We must integrate our agricultural products into the global processed food market,” the Prime Minister said. Modi. “21st century India needs a post-harvest or food processing revolution and added value in a context of increasing agricultural production. It would have been good for the country if it had been done there ago. two or three decades, “he added.
Read also | 5 best performing states under the PM-Kisan regime
Modi said the food processing sector needs to be developed at a faster pace and the participation of farmers as well as public-private partnerships need to be increased to bring about the food processing revolution. The Prime Minister said that the public sector has mainly contributed to research and development in the agricultural sector and that the time has come to increase its participation. It shouldn’t be limited to just seeds, but a holistic scientific ecosystem associated with a crop, the entire cycle, he said.
He also stressed that farmers should have alternatives so that they limit themselves to cultivating only wheat and paddy. He also spoke of the need to encourage agricultural startups, saying they have performed well during the pandemic. The Prime Minister also emphasized the establishment of a soil analysis network at the village level and also the accessibility of technology for farmers. “We also need to focus on helping smaller farmers with modern technology.”
(With contributions from the agency)
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
To close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]