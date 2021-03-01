India needs a post-harvest revolution or a food processing revolution: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stressed that it was time to expand the agricultural sector to a global processed food market and said India needs a post-harvest or food processing revolution. The prime minister said his government was taking steps to integrate the country’s agricultural products into the global processed food market.

PM Modi, during a webinar on budget arrangements for the agricultural sector, highlighted the various initiatives taken by the government in the financial document for the next fiscal year, including increasing the target for agricultural credit to 16.5 lakh crore from 15 lakh crore in the current fiscal year. “We have carried out reforms and launched production-linked incentive programs (PLI) 11,000 crore which will help agro-industries. Ready to eat, ready to cook, seafood and several other products are promoted, ”he said.

Modi also said the government made various decisions to benefit 12 crore of marginal small farmers, who he said would become the driving force behind the rural economy. “It is the need of the hour to ensure that farmers’ products get as many options as possible in the market. We must integrate our agricultural products into the global processed food market,” the Prime Minister said. Modi. “21st century India needs a post-harvest or food processing revolution and added value in a context of increasing agricultural production. It would have been good for the country if it had been done there ago. two or three decades, “he added.

Modi said the food processing sector needs to be developed at a faster pace and the participation of farmers as well as public-private partnerships need to be increased to bring about the food processing revolution. The Prime Minister said that the public sector has mainly contributed to research and development in the agricultural sector and that the time has come to increase its participation. It shouldn’t be limited to just seeds, but a holistic scientific ecosystem associated with a crop, the entire cycle, he said.

He also stressed that farmers should have alternatives so that they limit themselves to cultivating only wheat and paddy. He also spoke of the need to encourage agricultural startups, saying they have performed well during the pandemic. The Prime Minister also emphasized the establishment of a soil analysis network at the village level and also the accessibility of technology for farmers. “We also need to focus on helping smaller farmers with modern technology.”

