The opposition denounced again by the appointment of Yusuf Raza Gilani as co-candidate: Murad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – February 28, 2021): Federal Communications and Postal Services Minister Murad Saeed said on Sunday that the opposition was once again exposed by opposing the public ballot for the elections to the Senate and appointing Yusuf Raza Gilani as joint candidate from Siege of Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference here at PID, he said the opposition opposed the open ballot because they wanted a corrupt system to continue.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) believed in transparent elections and hoped his party would emerge victorious in the upcoming Senate polls.

He said the PTI had tabled a constitutional amendment in parliament to change the secret ballot system by holding an open vote in the Senate to end the horse trade, adding that the opposition had not cooperated with this. end.

He said it proved that the opposition was not serious in bringing transparency to the electoral process.

The minister said the people rejected the opposition’s negative policies in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections and by not participating in their public rallies held in different cities.

Politics was a business for the leadership of these parties, he said, adding that they entered politics with the support of dictators. He was amazed to see how the sons of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif become billionaires at such a young age when they do not have a CNIC.

He claimed the opposition was trying to get the government’s NRO, but Prime Minister Imran Khan would never give them any relief.

He said the government refused to give the NRO to the opposition despite its blackmail tactics during the FATF legislation.

The opposition has proposed various amendments to the NAB laws to seek relief when discussing the FATF legislation, the minister said.

The minister said the opposition speech was rejected across the country.

He expressed hope that the PTI would also form the government in the next general election.

He said Maryam Nawaz called on MPs and MPAs in her party to resign from assemblies, but no one had resigned on her directives.

He said Hafeez Sheikh was a technocrat and an expert in his field of economics. While Yusuf Raza Gilani was a corrupt person, Murad alleged.

He also broadcast a report concerning the wife of Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Emine Erdogan, when she, during a visit to Mehmoodkot, victim of the floods, donated a precious necklace for the rehabilitation of families. affected by flooding.

The Turkish lady handed the diamond necklace to former prime minister Gilani and his wife for flood relief in 2010, which they stole, ”he said.

He said when Hollywood super star Angelina Jolie visited Pakistan to show solidarity with earthquake victims and for fundraising. She was invited to the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad by Yusuf Raza Gillani, where her family arrived on a special private jet from Multan and joined the Hollywood stardom for a lavish dinner.

Jolie later expressed her view lamenting the extravagance displayed by the incumbent CEO of a poor country at a time when the country was facing a natural disaster.