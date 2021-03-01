‘Next One on Imran Khan’: Shashi Tharoor reacts to Pak comedian’s viral video on his English





Pakistani comedian Akbar Chaudry went ahead and did it – showed us all how to speak English like Shashi Tharoor. Since Congressmen’s unwavering love for words is not unheard of, the video found an immediate connection with audiences across the subcontinent and went viral in no time. And now Tharoor has given his approval to the video, asking the comedian to now make a similar video on Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Using just three steps to master the Thiruvananthapuram MP’s flair, Chaudry was seen putting an Oxford dictionary in a blender and making a smoothie out of it. For the next step, he was seen receiving an intravenous drip, but instead of saline, the bag was plastered with the label from the same dictionary. And if those two weren’t enough to replicate the Congressional leader’s style, he ultimately decided to do some dictionary powder and sniff it out.

In case you were wondering what the results were, it was nothing but perfection, so much so that it wasn’t just about mastering Tharoor’s expert knowledge of Queen’s language, but also his voice!

How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor… pic.twitter.com / mZWmID8S4G

Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 28, 2021

The video left netizens in awe and reached even Tharoor himself, who couldn’t help but laugh, and had his own request.

Next one on @ImranKhanPTI please!?> @AkbarChaudry https://t.co/nJnZ8XheDV

Shashi Tharoor (hasShashiTharoor) February 27, 2021

Netizens also praised Chaudry for his immaculate performance and some even used some of Tharoor’s viral words to replicate his response.

Hahahaha

Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) February 28, 2021

The ingenious way in which he ingested the lexicon is laughing. The assimilated diction that followed was a bit bombastic.

Arpana M (@m_arpana) February 28, 2021

His gastric juice pulverized the impossible; digested the inedible rocks and hard stones of English literature.

Uma Mithun (@ drum2109) February 28, 2021

The reality is not so far away! https://t.co/NUVI6KpGjc

Govinda upadhyay (@goviupadhyay) February 28, 2021

Akbar posing as @ShashiTharoor. I floccinaucinified it at first .. But it was supercalifragilisticexpialidocious !! Tell me @ShashiTharoor sir if “floccinaucinify” is a correct word. https://t.co/7BtkJYCvyT

Devansh Sharma. (@ Devansh681) February 28, 2021

Try karna padega https://t.co/hnUvKDGueP

Adi Kandre (@AdiKandreSpeaks) February 28, 2021

It’s refreshing to see a top Indian politician embrace social media in a healthy way. I’m not afraid to laugh at himself and I’m not afraid to tag someone else from outside the border.

Rahul D / / (@rdalwale) February 27, 2021

It will be easy to transfuse him with mime words

Reema Kumar (@ ReemaKumar4) February 27, 2021

I also want this kind of indegenious drugs https://t.co/zzEOBG7ruj

Meer Mohammad ShaFayat (@ meloncholic19) March 1, 2021

It is exquisite! The value of @AkbarChaudry amazed us! https://t.co/FLaeYjNe8y

Daniel Bright (@ danielbrights1) March 1, 2021

Tharoor, who is known for his erudition and his tweets that send one on a run for a dictionary, recently released a new book, called Tharoorosaurus, to teach people new words. Posted by Penguin Random House India, he shared 53 examples of his vocabulary.







