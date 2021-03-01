President Jokowi hopes vaccinations end soon and the economy wakes up





NUSADAILY.COM – JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo, while observing the implementation of the mass COVID-19 vaccination at the Yogyakarta Vredeburg museum complex, expressed hope on Monday that the vaccinations would be completed soon and the economy could restart. “We hope that this (vaccination) will be completed soon so that we hope that the economy can recover, that it can revive and that tourism in Yogyakarta can be active again and grow the economy in the province of Yogyakarta, in particular the city of Yogya, “said the president at the Yogyakarta Vredeburg museum. ALSO READ: President Jokowi visits mass vaccinations and inaugurates KRL in Yogyakarta – Nusadaily.com The President reviewed the implementation of mass vaccinations at the Fort Vredeburg Museum Complex accompanied by Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Governor of Yogyakarta Special Region Sultan Hamengkubuwono X, Mayor of Yogyakarta Haryadi Suyuti, COVID-19 spokesperson Reisa Broto Asmoro, and other related officials. “I saw that the vaccination process carried out for the traders in the Beringharjo market is going smoothly and also for the street vendors, the businessmen, then the traders, the employees of the companies in Malioboro street instead. main, ”he said. “The total is 19,900 (participants) and we hope this will be resolved soon so that we hope the economy can recover,” he added. READ ALSO: US President Joe Biden calls Saudi King for the first time – Noktahmerah.com Besides the Vredeburg Fort Museum, mass vaccinations were also carried out at the Beringharjo Market in Yogyakarta. The government plans to vaccinate 182 million Indonesians to achieve community immunity against COVID-19. The vaccination takes place in four stages. The first stage of vaccination will take place from January to April 2021 with the main target of health workers, health assistants, support staff and students in medical professional training who work in health facilities. Second phase vaccination from January to April 2021 The second phase of vaccination will take place from January to April 2021. The target is agents and workers in the public sector as well as elderly citizens, residents over 60 years old. READ ALSO: President Joko Widodo inaugurates Governor and Deputy Governor of West Sumatra – Imperiumdaily.com In addition, the third phase of vaccination is scheduled to take place from April 2021 to March 2022. With the target group of people who are geospatially, socially and economically vulnerable. The vaccination will then be carried out on community groups and other economic actors depending on the availability of vaccines.(eky)







