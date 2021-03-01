PM Modi led industry feedback sessions for swift implementation of budget 2021 proposals





A series of webinars are planned to formulate a strategy for rapid implementation of the announcements made by the government in the 2021 budget. The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) coordinates with line ministries and NITI Aayog the webinars of leaders of the industry on various sectors. Premier Narendra Modi will also attend the webinar to get industry feedback on sectoral announcements made as part of the budget. The government has so far organized 7 webinars with industry on sectors such as divestment, defense, energy, health, roads and agriculture. After the webinars, departments prepare the results of these webinars as well as the budget execution timelines. The next webinar is scheduled for higher education on March 3 and on March 5, the webinar will focus on a production-related incentive program. The Prime Minister will meet with industry leaders online on March 5 for information sharing and think tanks on production-related incentive programs. The government has approved PLI programs for 10 sectors with the aim of boosting manufacturing and reducing dependence on imports. The expense for the PLI program is approximately 1.45 lakh crore. Some of the top industry leaders expected to be a part of the webinar include RC Bhargava from Maruti Suzuki, N Chandrasekaran from Tata Group, Satish reddy from Dr Reddy’s, Pankaj Patel from ZydusCadilla, Samina Hameid from Cipla, R Mukundan from Tata Chemicals, Suresh Narain from Nestlé and Dilip Gaur from Grasim Industries. He will also include Pawan Goenka from M&M, Sajjan Jindal from JSW, Gopal Vittal from Airtel, Manish Sharma from Panasonic iIndia, Manoj Kohli from SoftBank India, Sunil Vachani from Dixon Technologies, Hemant malik from ITC, RS Sodhi from Amul among many. others. The idea is that the result of the industry stakeholder consultation will be shared with the Prime Minister, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Cabinet Secretary and relevant ministries will have to upload the budget execution status to the DEA e-Samiksha portal every month. The budget implementation strategy will be reviewed from time to time by the PMO, the Cabinet Secretary and the Committee of Senior Secretaries.







