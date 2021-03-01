Pakistani senatorial elections to be held by secret ballot





The largest five-member bench was headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court ruled on Monday that Wednesday’s senatorial elections will be held by secret ballot, amid a raging controversy between the government and opposition parties over the possibility of an open vote to avoid corruption .

The five-member bench of the Supreme Court delivered verdict 4-1 on the presidential referral filed in December last year on holding the upper house election by open ballot to avoid the use of the money in the polls.

The court said the elections to the upper house of parliament were being held under article 226 of the Pakistani constitution, which maintains the secrecy of the ballot.

The Supreme Court ordered the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) to use the latest technology to end corrupt practices and said all institutions should help the ECP run the elections.

It is the responsibility of the ECP to support the transparency of the elections, the court ruled.

The court reserved its opinion on Thursday on the presidential reference on the voting system in the senatorial elections.

The federal government had filed the presidential referral for an opinion on whether the senatorial elections will be held under article 226 of the Constitution or the 2017 electoral law.

The government has already issued a presidential ordinance, authorizing open voting in senatorial elections, but its application was linked to the opinion of the Supreme Court and it would henceforth become null and void.

Senate elections are due to take place on March 3 and fierce competition is expected between ruling Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, and opposition parties.

A total of 52 senators from the 104-member upper house will retire on March 11 at the end of their six-year term. They will also include four of the eight senators from the former tribal regions under federal administration. Since the regions have been merged with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, they will not be re-elected and the Senate membership will decrease to 100.

The Senate election will take place as the country is torn by differences between the government and the opposition over whether to allow the open ballot to avoid the use of the money.

The problem stems from the election system, with senators being elected by the respective provincial assemblies on the basis of proportional representation. For example, in Balochistan, a candidate only needs seven votes to become a senator.

A few days ago, a video surfaced showing members of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly allegedly bribed to vote against their Pakistani party Tehreek-i-Insaf in the 2018 elections. Then the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Mr Khan, had expelled about 20 lawmakers for voting against the party line.

