Tourism can solve unemployment problem: Prime Minister Imran Khan

JHELUM / ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that the government is doing everything to promote tourism and create employment opportunities for young people in Pakistan, which is blessed with abundant natural resources including sea, high mountains , salt beaches and historic sites.

Preserving and protecting our historic sites and national heritage is also essential to keep future generations informed of the history, said Imran Khan after inaugurating the heritage trail at Al Biruni Point (Baghan Wala village ) at Nandana Fort in Jhelum District.

The project was undertaken within the framework of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for the promotion of tourism and in line with the National Tourism Strategy 2020-30. Science and Technology Minister Fawad Ahmad Chaudhry, Prime Minister Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari’s Special Assistant, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and senior officers were also present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister said that no nation in the world can achieve progress and development without knowing its history, which allows it to compare itself with current and past achievements. We need to protect our historic sites and buildings, he said and noted that Pakistan’s historic sites like Mohenjo Daro and Harappa were discovered by the British.

The Prime Minister appreciated the discovery of 12-meter Budha in Haripur by an archaeologist and called for more excavations to find historic places in the country. He said that Baghan Wala will become a modern village with the development of other facilities such as hotels, restaurants, etc. for the promotion of tourism as well as for the development of the local area.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the development of a heritage trail in the area, which was used by Abu Rehan Al-Biruni for the quantification of the Earth’s circumference in the 11th century for the first time, would help develop the area and bring it on the world map as a tourist and historic site.

He added, however, that as tourists to Switzerland, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Turkey were well catered for by the locals, the people of Baghan Wala should also take ownership of the heritage trail for tourism promotion. in their region. .

The prime minister, while interacting with the local population, said the government will give moderate credit to young people in the region for establishing hotels, restaurants and other related facilities for tourists. He assured local people that the government will also preserve and protect the region’s forests by planting olive trees.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari briefed the Prime Minister on the heritage trail as well as the importance of this area in history. He said that Abu Rehan Al-Biruni found the radius of Earth at this point in the 11th century to have the true direction of Kaaba, while the western world did the same in the 16th century. This says a lot about the capabilities and mathematical expertise of Muslim scientists, he noted.

Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry, speaking on the occasion, said that the construction of the Lilla-Jhelum road would help solve various problems faced by people in the area.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the provincial government would declare Baghan Wala as a modern village and build link roads, including the one connecting the GT road to the highway. Punjab’s Provincial Tourism Minister Asif Mehmood, speaking on the occasion, said the provincial government is working vigorously for the development of the region in accordance with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.

The Prime Minister was keen on the preservation and conservation of the Fort Nandana site and its conversion into an international tourist site. The archaeological significance of the site dates back to the 11th century when the famous scholar Abu Rehan Al-Biruni, during his stay, quantified the circumference of the Earth. Later he wrote a famous book about the area and mentioned Nandana as a great center of learning.

There are six other historic sites near Fort Nandana, including Nandana Temple, Katas Temple, Khewra Salt Mines, Fort Malot, and Babur’s Throne. These sites will be part of the heritage trail and tourists will be able to visit these places in one go.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that he wanted to congratulate President Xi Jinping and the Chinese government on the momentous achievement of eradicating poverty in their country.

In tweets, the Prime Minister said, I would like to congratulate President Xi Jinping and the Chinese government on the momentous achievement of eradicating extreme poverty in their country. Never before in history have 750 million people been lifted out of extreme poverty in 35 years.

He said: For developing countries like Pakistan, there are lessons to be learned. With determination and commitment, we can do the same for our people. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan, as part of his efforts and vision to protect historic sites and promote tourism in the country, inaugurated the Tilla Jogian and Salt Range National Parks on Sunday.

The Prime Minister, who also planted an olive tree on this occasion, was briefed on the development and importance of two national parks, which have been included in the six protected areas. Besides the two national parks, other protected areas included Kheri Murat National Park, Chinji National Park, Namal Wetland Nature Reserves and Chashma Wetland Nature Reserves.