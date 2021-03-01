Traditional youth ranks in the archipelago of North Sulawesi to support presidential decree on investing in alcohol

Jakarta –

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) signed a presidential regulation (Presidential decree) which contains the rules for investing in alcoholYou look). Barisan Pemuda Adat Nusantara (BPAN) of the North Sulawesi region (North Sulawesi) supports the presidential decree on investment in alcohol.

“This is good, so that the farmers of Cape Tikus can breathe freely. In the sense that the agricultural sources from natural resources managed by the indigenous peoples can obtain legality (legally). It also increases the economic income of the people. Cape Tikus farmers themselves, ”he said. Head of Barisan Pemuda Adat Nusantara (BPAN) Wilayah Sulut, Alan Sumeleh, Monday (1/3/2021), at request for confirmation detikcom.

Alan explained that Cap Tikus and Saguer are liqueurs produced by the North Sulawesi region, especially Minahasa. According to him, other regions also have their own wine concoctions that their ancestors gave birth to.

“It is difficult to separate it from the life of the Minahasa people because it is born of our culture and passed down from generation to generation, and it is a form of ancestral knowledge that is continually preserved, continually taught from generation to generation. How to agriculture and other knowledge, ”he said.

Alan felt that so far the farmers of Cap Tikus and Saguer have suffered because they are always the scapegoats when criminal acts occur. According to him, the farmers of Cap Tikus arak must be strengthened with regard to regulations.

“Even though we know that many have been successful and successful in sending their children to Cap Tikus farming. So Cap Tikus farmers also need to be strengthened in terms of regulations. They also have families to support,” said Alan .

Also, said Alan, the government needs to think about it and find ways to make the farmers of Cape Tikus prosperous, but on the other hand, it needs to keep order in society. According to him, the regulation of the sale of alcohol should also be properly regulated so as not to cause problems.

“This is not true. It is the government that must find a solution so that this Cap Tikus is appreciated by consumers but that the safety is maintained. The seller must be given the conditions that must be respected. buyer must also be selective in selling. to whom. It cannot be arbitrary. All that needs to be regulated. Or maybe the problem (order) is not alcohol related, but maybe be more about education or community morality or something else that needs to be worked out, that needs to be investigated, ”he concluded.

It is known that the President issued Presidential Decree number 10 of 2021 concerning the investment firm sector. There it also regulates investments in alcoholic beverages.

As cited in Presidential Decree No. 10 of 2021, Saturday (2/27/2021), investment is all forms of investment activity, both by domestic and foreign investors to do business in the territory of the Republic of Indonesia. Investors can be individuals or companies.

All areas of activity are open to investment activities, but some are excluded. Here are the conditions:

Section 2

(1) All areas of activity are open to investment activities, with the exception of areas of activity:

a. which is declared closed for investment; or

b. for activities which can only be carried out by the central government.

(2) The field of activity declared closed for investment as mentioned in paragraph (1) letter a is a field of activity that cannot be exercised as a field of activity listed in article 12 of law no. No. 25 of 2OO7 on Investment as amended by law – Law No. 11 of 2020 on job creation.

