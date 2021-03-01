Brexit POLL: Should Boris Johnson ban EU drinking water in UK? | Politics | News





Andrew Bridgen, a member of the European Research Group (ERG), is one of 12 MEPs to put his name on the letter, written in response to the bloc’s decision to refuse to allow the import of unprocessed shellfish from the Kingdom -United. An estimated 17 billion pounds of bottled water is imported from the EU each year, with brands such as Volvic, from France.

However, Mr Bridgen, who coordinated the letter in North West Leicestershire, pointed out the same logic the EU used to reject British shellfish also applies to bottled water coming the other day. The letter explains: “The UK is currently importing huge volumes of bottled water from the EU. “The purity of this water gives us confidence, as the EU did with our shellfish before January 1 of this year.

“As you know, the UK has some of the highest standards for tap water in the world.” The letter adds: “We therefore urge you to consider a ban on the importation of bottled water products from the EU. “All of this could be replaced by household products, and would also have significant environmental benefits, as there can be few things more wasteful than transporting bottled water and its packaging around the world.” JUSTIN: ‘The French don’t care about Ireland’ Warning from ex-diplomat

“It’s time for the UK to take a stand and say ‘no’ to the EU, until they lift their ban on UK shellfish.” Other signatories include former ERG chairman and Tory Wycombe MP Steve Baker and Kettering MP Philip Hollobone, a drinking water analyst before entering parliament. Speaking to the Sunday Express yesterday, a government insider said the EU’s behavior had “been divisive in most cases”.

They added: “Their actions suggest they are more interested in UK punishment than cooperation. “Ministers are considering potential areas of influence to work in our interests, but our priority is to ensure a friendly and productive relationship, and we are working at a steady pace to achieve this.” However, not everyone agrees with Mr Bridgen’s interpretation. Talk to Express.co.uk Last week Jeremy Percy, president of the New Under Tens Fishing Association (NUFTA), claimed that the government, especially Environment Secretary George Eustice, had been dishonest in trying to blame Brussels.

He explained, “To add insult to injury, the whole issue of exporting live bivalves came to the fore and was immediately complicated by the statements of Eustice et al. It is clear that this is illegal. “It turned out that not only was the EU doing nothing more than sticking to the same rules we were signatories to, but Eustice and his colleagues moved on from their initial claims’ the dog ate my homework ‘to get relatively clean as soon as possible. like his statement to the industry body, the Shellfish Association of GB, which admitted it was our fault for not spotting the threat, became public. The UK government previously told exporters the ban would end on April 21, when Brussels is expected to introduce new animal health legislation – but a European Commission official has since confirmed that was not the case . An email sent on January 19 and seen by the Politics Home website warned that it was “strictly prohibited for bivalve molluscs originating in third countries, such as the UK” which were not fit for human consumption , to enter the EU at any time, adding “molluscs accompanied by an aquaculture certificate, wild or aquaculture, can in no case reach a purification center in the EU”.







