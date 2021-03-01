US forces transfer new batch of Daesh terrorists to Dayr al-Zawr in Syria: SANA

The US military airlifted members of the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group from northeastern Syria’s Hasakah province to bases illegally occupied by its forces in Dayr al-Zawr province, reports show local.

The official Syrian news agency SANA, citing local sources, mentionned Sunday that US helicopters carried out the operation in al-Shadadi, a suburb of Hasakah, taking at least ten Daesh terrorists to al-Badia in the province of Dayr al-Zawr.

US forces have until recently transported Daesh terrorists from one location in Syria to another, under cover of darkness, in order to rescue them from the advancement and territorial gains of the Syrian government forces.

US military forces have also transferred hundreds of Daesh terrorists and their relatives from Syrian territories to neighboring Iraq to safe sanctuaries in batches.

There have been numerous reports showing Washington’s direct or indirect support through its regional allies for the terrorist group in recent years.

Numerous testimonies have reported air transport, weapons drops and air support to the Takfiri formation, especially as its strength was dwindling in Syria and Iraq.

Additionally, hundreds of Daesh terrorists escaped Syrian prisons as Kurdish prison guards focused on the Turkish army’s response to an operation against the Kurds in northeastern Syria.

The Turkish incursion officially began in October 2019 after former US President Donald Trump gave his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan the green light to continue his long-planned action against Kurdish fighters.

Kurdish officials at the time said nearly 800 Daesh prisoners managed to escape from a prison camp after the Turkish offensive.

Daesh has already been driven from all of its urban strongholds in Iraq and Syria, but its remnants carry out sporadic terrorist attacks in both Arab countries.

The United States and its allies have also carried out airstrikes against what they claim to be Daesh targets inside Syria since September 2014 without any authorization from the Damascus government or a UN mandate.

US military convoy enters oil-rich Syria, Hasakah

Syrian media mentionned that a new convoy of American trucks carrying military and logistical equipment crossed the al-Walid border crossing point between Iraq and Syria and was deployed to bases in northern and northeastern Syria .

The convoy of at least 23 vehicles, including trucks and tankers, headed to their bases in Syrias Hasakah province.

Since the end of October 2019, the United States has redeployed its troops to oil fields controlled by Kurdish forces in eastern Syria.

The Pentagon alleges the move is aimed at protecting fields and facilities from possible Daesh attacks, ignoring the fact that Trump had suggested Washington was pursuing economic interests to control the oil fields.

Lebanon-based, Arabic-language news channel al-Mayadeen reported earlier this month that the so-called US-led military coalition will be building a new base in Syria.

The military site was under construction in the town of Ayn Dewar, which is just north of the small Syrian town of al-Malikiyah.

Ayn Dewar is located in the most northeastern point of Syria and sits on the border with Iraq and Turkey.

Syria, which has not authorized the presence of the US military on its territory, claims that Washington is looting the country’s oil.

The presence of US forces in eastern Syria particularly annoyed civilians, and local residents have repeatedly stopped US military convoys entering the area.