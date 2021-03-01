India plans studies and expeditions to unprotected areas to counter China





India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

| Updated: Monday March 1st, 2021 11:21 AM [IST]

New Delhi, March 1: The Indian military is pushing hard for mountaineering expeditions and research studies to consolidate the country’s legitimate land claims in areas along the northern borders to counter Chinese claims of salami slicing .

The army was to launch a major ski expedition from the Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand.

Officials tell OneIndia the move is becoming necessary to counter China’s expansionist policies. It is also necessary for us to mark our presence in areas not covered by mountaineering and other expeditions there, the official also said.

Whether LAC or LoC, Why NSA Ajit Doval Gets # 1 in National Security Planning

The ski expedition called ARMEX-21 will cover the distance between Karakoram Pass and Lipulekh Pass in approximately 8 days through areas close to the actual line of control in areas of Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Garwhwal and Kumaon.

Further such expeditions will be planned in coordination with the Indian Mountaineering Federation and other institutes to the summits along the LAC and the international border.

There have been positive developments along both the Actual Line of Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LoC) over the past few weeks.

There was disengagement on the northern and southern shores of Lake Pangong. In a joint statement, India and Pakistan said the ceasefire has been maintained at the Line of Control since February 24 at midnight.

This is a positive development which will greatly contribute to the maintenance of peace on the borders with China and Pakistan. India’s national security planners, led by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, are widely recognized for both of these developments.

Prior to the disengagement process, India had moved to occupy the heights of the southern shore of Lake Pangong. It was a game-changer and the meeting in which it was decided was chaired by NSA Doval. The NSA at the meeting in which it was decided to occupy the heights was also attended by the Chief of the Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat and Indian Army Chief MM Naravane.

Sources tell OneIndia that the coordination of security forces has ensured that there is no Chinese aggression. The security forces have also been reinforced by the deployment of combat assets, including Rafale fighters.

General Naravane, while crediting the nations’ approach to disengagement, said the advice given by the NSA was extremely helpful. His insight into strategic affairs certainly helped us define our response, the army chief also said.

Done: 3:45 am call to NSA Doval after Balakot was hit and Operation Bandar competed

The joint declaration by India and Pakistan is one of many steps the two countries can take to normalize their relations. Pakistan did not raise the Kashmir issue at the ASACR meeting last week.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visits the temple of Kamakhya in Assam | Oneindia News

General Bajwa had made a peace proposal. New Delhi also reciprocated and allowed Imran Khan’s special plane to use Indian airspace en route to Sri Lanka. Imran Khan of Sri Lanka said India and Pakistan can solve the problems.

For the latest news and instant updates

Allow notifications

Already subscribed

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos