Decoding the Pakistan-India thaw





Two years ago Pakistan and India were on the brink of war. “We were on the verge of nuclear threshold,” said a senior security official, who briefed a group of journalists two days after Pakistan shot down the Indian fighter plane.

But as Pakistan celebrated the second anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, are the two countries close to another peace initiative?

On February 25, Pakistan and India, in an unprecedented and unexpected move, decided to honor the 2003 ceasefire agreement. Both issued a joint statement, agreeing to “deal with the issues. / fundamental concerns of the other which tend to disturb the peace and lead to violence ”. The announcement immediately sparked speculation that the deal was the result of “backward” contacts between Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his Pakistani counterpart, Dr Moeed Yousaf. An Indian media report claimed the two even met in a third country. Moeed, however, dismissed the claim as baseless, insisting that the LoC deal came after direct negotiations between the military authorities of the two countries.

But despite its rebuttal, such a deal would not have been possible without approval from the highest level. The move may seem dramatic, but the developments leading up to this announcement suggest it was not a sudden decision. Relations between Pakistan and India have continued to deteriorate in recent years but the real plunge began after the Pulwama incident in February 2019. The situation worsened when India on August 5 2019, revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir.

At that point, Prime Minister Imran Khan, who hoped for better ties under Modi’s second term, gave up hope and launched personal attacks on the Indian prime minister, often equating him with Hitler. He criticized Modi relentlessly until January 17 of this year – the last time he made a scathing tweet against Modi. After that, his Twitter handle suddenly stopped attacking Modi as a person. Likewise, on February 2, the army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, made a revealing statement, offering India a resolution of the Kashmir dispute “in a peaceful and dignified manner”. He went on to say it was time to extend a hand of friendship in all directions.

Three days later, Prime Minister Imran offered India an olive branch, saying his government was ready to take two steps forward if India took one. On February 23, despite hostilities, India allowed the PM’s special plane to use its airspace for a visit to Sri Lanka. On February 24, the head of the Indian military said unstable borders were not in India’s interest and that New Delhi wanted peace at the LoC and the ALC. The day Pakistan and India agreed to a ceasefire, India’s foreign ministry was more nuanced in its response to the possibility of talks with Pakistan. “India wants normal neighborly relations with Pakistan. We have always maintained that we are committed to resolving issues, where appropriate, in a peaceful bilateral manner, ”said the Indian spokesperson for the MEA. For a change, he did not opt ​​for the usual rhetoric that talks could only take place in a “terror-free” environment. All of this cannot be a mere coincidence and seems well choreographed.

The question arises: why are the two countries now seeking a thaw? One explanation is that it has to do with the change of administration in the United States. Moreover, India, despite its public declarations of management on both fronts with Pakistan and China, wants at least to calm things down with Pakistan. The ceasefire is seen as a relief for India that Pakistan is not taking advantage of its standoff with China. This is the main concession that India has been able to extract from Pakistan, according to Indian commentators. But what will Pakistan get or get in return for this favor? We may have an answer in the days or weeks to come!

Posted in The Express Tribune on March 1, 2021.

Like Opinion & Editorial on Facebook, follow @ETOpEd on Twitter to receive all updates on all of our daily coins.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos