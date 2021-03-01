Accrington school visited by Boris Johnson wins Lockdown award





A staff support program started at the start of the first foreclosure by a school in Accrington has won a prestigious award. The Accrington Academy Gold Award for Uncertainty Principle at the Learning Awards is the second national honor for training initiatives. Following the initial announcement of the lockdown in March 2020, the school launched the development of a bespoke program to help staff deal with unprecedented school closures. The school, visited last week by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, was praised for the success of its original program during the special virtual awards ceremony The Learning Awards, hosted by TV star Claudia Winkleman. “The Uncertainty Principle” helped academy staff build resilience, teamwork, and adaptability – skills they in turn translated to teach students.

Director James Kerfoot said: Skills like adaptability, resilience and teamwork are what we all need, never more than last year. I am extremely grateful to all of our employees who have wholeheartedly committed to our revolutionary training program and who continue to go the extra mile for our students every day. Working in partnership with Mark Burns of The Learning Imperative, and Curious Minds, a cultural education charity funded by Arts Council England, the academy has created an entirely virtual staff training program. The training program has been recognized for its innovation, breadth and clearly positive impact on staff. This was notably the only preselected school in its category – Gold Award for People of the Year Development Program (Public Sector). For the latest news and the latest news, visit the LancsLive website. Get all the headlines, photos, analysis, opinions and videos on the stories that matter to you. To stay up to date, follow LancsLive on Facebook and @LiveLancs on Twitter. Do you have any news for us? Contact our newsdesk on [email protected] You can sign up here to receive free daily updates with the LancsLive newsletter.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos