Turkey cannot modernize through constitutional reform

Turks have been unsuccessfully searching for their Western soul since 1876, when, under pressure from the modern world, the Ottoman Empire presented its first constitutional document which would only be in effect for two years. A second Ottoman constitution was introduced in 1908, just 14 years before the empire’s abolition. For the past century and a half, the Turks have worked under the entirely mistaken belief that a modern constitution will create a modern state.

With the addition of more than 20 packages of amendments, more than half of the current constitution drafted by the leaders of the 1982 coup was reform . The latest amendment, approved in a referendum in April 2017, introduced the still controversial presidential system. But on February 1 of this year, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, in power since 2002, was talking of the need to draft a new civil constitution for Turkey. He said the current constitution contained indelible traces of military rule.

This may be bad news for Turkey. Experience has clearly shown that when Erdoan promises democratic reforms Turkey’s democratic deficit widens.

Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate

by email and never miss

our best stories

In its 2020 assessment, Freedom House placed Turkey on its list of not free countries. Countries in Turkey regrouping include Afghanistan, Angola, Belarus, Brunei, Chad, Djibouti, Eritrea, Gabon, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Myanmar, North Korea, Nicaragua, Qatar, Rwanda, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. According to the World Justice Project, Turkey ranks 107thout of 128 countries on the rule of law. Even the Minister of Justice Abdlhamit Gl admitted in 2020, only 20% of Turks trust Turkish courts. And according to Reporters Without Borders, freedom of the press ranking , Turkey is 154 years oldeout of 180 countries, with scores lower than those of Pakistan, Congo and Bangladesh.

For comparison, consider the following constitutional articles:

Article 2:

b. the use of science, technology and advanced human experience for their further development;

vs. the negation of all kinds of oppression, authoritarianism or the acceptance of domination, which ensures justice, political and economic, social and cultural independence and national unity.

Article 3:

6. the eradication of all kinds of tyranny, autocracy and monopolization of power;

7. the guarantee of political and social freedoms within the limits of the law;

9. the elimination of all unjust forms of discrimination and the creation of just opportunities for all, in all spiritual and material fields;

14. the guarantee of inclusive rights for all, men and women, and the creation of judicial security for all, equality for all before the law;

Article 9:

And no authority is allowed to take away legitimate freedoms, even through the establishment of laws and regulations, under the pretext of safeguarding the independence and sovereignty of the nation.

Article 19:

The people… enjoy equal rights, regardless of the tribe or ethnic group to which they belong. Color, race, language and the like should not be grounds for special privileges.

Article 23:

Investigation of his ideas is prohibited. No one can be subjected to questioning and attack for simply expressing an opinion.

Pretty? Modern? Liberal? Indeed, and absolutely democratic. Except these articles are from Iranian Constitution , not Turkish. The Iranian constitution doesn’t say that the goal of any Iranian government should be to annihilate all Jews, does it? That doesn’t mean that a morality police ruin the lives of Iranians who are believed to have sinned, does it?

Likewise, a quick glance at Turkish Constitution would suggest that it is the guiding document of an advanced democracy. Consider:

Article 2:

The Republic of Turkey is a democratic, secular and social state governed by the rule of law, within the framework of the concepts of public peace, national solidarity and justice, with respect for human rights.

Article 10:

Everyone is equal before the law without distinction of language, race, color, sex, political opinion, philosophical belief, religion or sect, or any other motive of this kind. Men and women have equal rights. The state has an obligation to ensure that this equality exists in practice.

Article 17:

No one shall be subjected to torture or ill-treatment; no one may be subjected to penalties or treatment incompatible with human dignity.

Article 24:

Everyone has the freedom of conscience, belief and religious conviction … No one can be forced to worship, nor to participate in religious rites and ceremonies, nor to reveal his religious beliefs and convictions, nor to be blamed or accused because of one’s religious beliefs and convictions… No one shall be permitted to exploit or abuse religion or religious feelings, or things considered sacred by religion, in any way, for purposes of interest or influence personal or political, or to even partially found fundamental, social, economic, political elements. , and the state legal order on religious principles.

Article 25:

Everyone has the freedom of thought and opinion. No one will be compelled to reveal their thoughts and opinions for any reason or for any purpose; neither should anyone be blamed or accused because of their thoughts and opinions.

Article 26:

Everyone has the right to express and disseminate their thoughts and opinions through speech, writing or pictures or through other media, individually or collectively. This freedom includes the freedom to receive or impart information or ideas without interference from official authorities.

Article 28:

The press is free and should not be censored.

Article 34:

Everyone has the right to hold unarmed and peaceful meetings and demonstration marches without prior authorization.

The Turkish constitution, like the Iranian constitution, certainly seems to have been written in a paradise of democracy. Why, then, is Turkey not a free country despite numerous constitutional guarantees guaranteeing liberal democracy and equality before the law?

Constitutions, laws, regulations and guidelines matter only in democracies where law enforcement, an independent judiciary and equality before the law matter, unlike vote-only democracies like the Turkey.

Despite the words of democratic greatness in the constitution, Turkish courts do not comply with the judgments of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) or the Turkish Constitutional Court. The Turkish constitution clearly states that lower courts must comply with the decisions of those higher courts.

A December 29, 2020 report by Interrupted expression, a website devoted to the protection of press freedom, noted: Of the 47 members of the Council of Europe, Turkey has the most violations of freedom of expression under Article 10 of the Convention. Of the 845 judgments rendered by the ECHR between 1959 and 2019, 356 were against Turkey, nearly five times more than against the distant vice-president, Russia.

On February 2, 2021, Twitter restricted access to a tweet from Turkish Interior Minister Sleyman Soylu, which referred to students protesting the appointment of a government loyalist to head their university as LGBT pervert. Gender equality as a constitutional diktat? Equality before the law? Sureon the pages of a work of fiction titled The Turkish Constitution.

Beware of Erdoans with democratic gifts. He would reform only to further consolidate his power, perhaps even for life, and further weaken what remains a gravely crippled democracy.

Just days after Erdoan promised a new constitution, conservative Muslims launched a campaign for the Quran to be our constitution. Over 70,000 people signed a public petition within days. This should come as no surprise after 18 years of uninterrupted Islamist rule.

Burak Bekdil is an Ankara-based columnist. He writes regularly for the Gatestone Institute and Defense News, and is a member of the Middle East Forum. He is also the founder and associate editor of the Ankara-based think tank Sigma.

This article was first published by theBegin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies.