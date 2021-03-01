New opportunities for the world in opening at the highest level

MA XUEJING / CHINA DAILY



Editor’s Note: Starting March 1, the China Daily will invite academics and experts to participate in a weekly China and the World roundtable to discuss important issues regarding China’s development and its impact on the world. In the first of the series, experts share their views on the challenges and opportunities arising from China’s new economic development paradigm.

There are misunderstandings about China’s “dual circulation” development paradigm.

Double circulation? Why? Circulation with what? And how? To answer these questions, it is important to understand the three dimensions.

The first dimension includes the reform and opening-up that China initiated in the late 1970s. In 1987, the reform and opening-up policy was elevated to a strategy for developing international traffic. It worked well, but also gave rise to some problems.

Since the 2008 global financial crisis, China’s economic dependence on exports and external demand has declined, with the ratio of current account surplus to GDP falling from 10.1 percent in 2007 to around 1% in 2019. It is therefore now necessary to change the “technology market” (through introduction, digestion and absorption) to a “technology-cultivating market” (strengthening of industrial chains by encouraging industries to “go abroad” through infrastructure projects) to stimulate the domestic market and promote innovation.

The second dimension is the rise of great power. Dual circulation reflects the objective law of development and growth of large economies. The rise of a great power cannot depend on foreign markets. For example, 87% of economic growth in the United States is driven by domestic demand. As such, China should depend more on the domestic market and less on the external market for sustainable development.

As President Xi Jinping said, China is heading towards a phase of high-quality development. And with China’s GDP per capita exceeding $ 10,000, the urbanization rate exceeding 60%, and the middle-income group numbering 400 million people, the country’s main social contradiction now lies between the growing need of the country’s population for ‘better life and unbalanced and inadequate development.

But despite many institutional advantages in terms of effective governance, growth potential, human resources and internal market, China still has to tackle the problems of unbalanced development, unstable agricultural foundations, a large urban-rural development and income gap, and environmental pollution.

The third dimension is globalization. The theory of evolution emphasizes that those who adapt best to change have a better chance of survival.

Globalization no longer enjoys a favorable tailwind, but faces strong headwinds. Thus, economies that have adapted better to changes are more likely to flourish in the new economic era. And since China has a complete industrial chain and a massive domestic consumer base, and well adapted to changing economic situations, it will become a global market, a shared market and a dynamic market.

Returning to “dual circulation”, it focuses on the domestic economy (or “internal circulation”) and aims to integrate the national economy with the world economy (or “external circulation”) to develop new advantages for the China in global cooperation and competition and promote global growth.

In the aftermath of the global financial crisis, many economies began to move from globalization to “localization” or “regionalization”. The Chinese economy must therefore first circulate with the neighboring economies of Japan, the Republic of Korea and the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. ASEAN, which has become China’s largest trading partner, and the Eurasian continent The countries of the European Union and those along the Belt and Road are now essential to dual traffic.

What to circulate? Originally, it was mainly about the movement of goods. But now it’s more about services, especially e-commerce. Thus, coordinated regional development, smart city hub building and synergized industrial development along the Belt and Road can all be influential drivers of dual traffic.

As Xi said, dual circulation is by no means closed indoor circulation, but rather more open two-way circulation. It will not only meet the needs of China, but also benefit residents of other countries and create new opportunities for cooperation with China’s economic partners.

In this regard, China and the EU could be natural partners in the digital economy, green industry and trade in services. China has nearly a billion internet users and the EU enjoys certain advantages in setting standards. Thus, the two sides can team up in areas such as e-commerce, digital commerce and global data security.

In addition, China and the EU are leading the world towards carbon neutrality. China has pledged that its carbon emissions will peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, while the EU has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. So there is every reason to that China and the EU work together and help other economies reduce their emissions and follow the path of green development.

In addition, the fact that China and the EU have concluded negotiations on the Comprehensive Investment Agreement will help China establish high-quality cooperation with other economies. According to the “China Services Import Report (2020)” released by the Ministry of Commerce at the Third China International Import Expo, China’s cumulative services imports are expected to reach $ 2.5 trillion over the next five years, more than 10% of the global share. And since Europe has a developed service sector, there is enormous potential for Sino-European cooperation in the service sector.

In short, China is entering a new phase of development in which it will change itself and expand and improve its cooperation with the world, in order to create new and more important opportunities for all.

Wang Yiwei is Jean Monnet Professor at Renmin University in China.

