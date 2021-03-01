“ Laga bhi diya … ”: what PM Modi told the AIIMS nurse after receiving the Covid vaccine

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the first vaccine against the Covaxin coronavirus, a local vaccine against the coronavirus from Bharat Biotech, which launched an expansion of the vaccination campaign in India which began in mid-January with workers of health.

After Modi took the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter: “I took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists worked quickly to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19[FEMININE”[FEMININE”

Responding to hesitation over the Covid-19 vaccine, PM Modi appealed to all who are eligible to take the vaccine.

“Together, let’s make India free from COVID-19,” he said.

The PM received the Covaxin from Bharat BioTech by Sister P Niveda from Pondicherry. The second nurse Rosamma Anil was from Kerala.

According to the AIIMS nurse, PM Modi spoke with them and remarked after receiving the vaccine: “Laga bhi diya aur pata bhi nahin chala (already done? I didn’t even smell it).

P Niveda, who has worked with AIIMS for three years now, said she learned today morning that PM Modi was coming for the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Mr. (PM Modi) received the first dose of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech. The second dose will be given in 28 days. He asked us where we belong after the vaccination,” Sister P Niveda said.

PM Modi’s vaccination at AIIMS Delhi hospital featured an Assam gamcha, a symbol of the blessings of women in the Eastern State. He has been seen wearing it on several occasions.

The second phase of the country’s coronavirus infection vaccination campaign to immunize those over 60 and over 45 with co-morbidities began today as the country hopes to win the war against infection.

India, which has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world after the United States, has so far vaccinated more than 12 million healthcare and frontline workers.