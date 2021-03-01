Politics
“ Laga bhi diya … ”: what PM Modi told the AIIMS nurse after receiving the Covid vaccine
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the first vaccine against the Covaxin coronavirus, a local vaccine against the coronavirus from Bharat Biotech, which launched an expansion of the vaccination campaign in India which began in mid-January with workers of health.
After Modi took the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter: “I took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists worked quickly to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19[FEMININE”[FEMININE”
Responding to hesitation over the Covid-19 vaccine, PM Modi appealed to all who are eligible to take the vaccine.
“Together, let’s make India free from COVID-19,” he said.
The PM received the Covaxin from Bharat BioTech by Sister P Niveda from Pondicherry. The second nurse Rosamma Anil was from Kerala.
According to the AIIMS nurse, PM Modi spoke with them and remarked after receiving the vaccine: “Laga bhi diya aur pata bhi nahin chala (already done? I didn’t even smell it).
P Niveda, who has worked with AIIMS for three years now, said she learned today morning that PM Modi was coming for the Covid-19 vaccine.
“Mr. (PM Modi) received the first dose of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech. The second dose will be given in 28 days. He asked us where we belong after the vaccination,” Sister P Niveda said.
PM Modi’s vaccination at AIIMS Delhi hospital featured an Assam gamcha, a symbol of the blessings of women in the Eastern State. He has been seen wearing it on several occasions.
The second phase of the country’s coronavirus infection vaccination campaign to immunize those over 60 and over 45 with co-morbidities began today as the country hopes to win the war against infection.
India, which has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world after the United States, has so far vaccinated more than 12 million healthcare and frontline workers.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]