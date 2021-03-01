President Jokowi to review mass vaccinations and inaugurate Yogyakarta-Solo KRL

Posted on Monday, March 1, 2021 9:15 AM WIB

President Joko Widodo is due to review the mass vaccination activities of public officials or workers during President Joko Widodo’s working visit to the special region of Yogyakarta on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Before starting a series of activities, the president first visited the place of mourning for the late Artidjo Alkostar and participated in the funeral of the deceased at the Ulil Albab Mosque, integrated campus of the Indonesian Islamic University of Yogyakarta. .

The Head of State then went to the Beringharjo market in the city of Yogyakarta. There, the president will observe the implementation of mass vaccinations for market traders and other workers who normally carry out their daily activities in the market.

Additionally, the President and his inner circle will head to the Yogyakarta Vredeburg Fort Museum, which is not too far from the first location. On the site that attracts tourists to the city of Yogyakarta, the head of state will also review the implementation of mass vaccinations similar to those practiced at the Beringharjo market. A number of street vendors, store workers and local businesses will be given a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The president’s series of working visits will end with the inauguration of the operation of the Yogyakarta-Solo Electric Railway while applying strict health protocols. The existence of this mode of transport will increase accessibility and ease of transport as well as added economic value for local residents, especially those of Yogyakarta, Klaten and Solo.

President Joko Widodo and his inner circle are due to return to Jakarta in the afternoon.

During this working visit, the Head of State will be accompanied by the Minister of State Secretary Pratikno and the Governor of the Special Region of Yogyakarta Sri Sultan Hamengku Buwono X.