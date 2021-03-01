Does Boris Johnson spark a team conflict to help him make up his mind? | Boris Johnson

Downing Streets union unity last week disintegrated into an all-out factional war between those closest to Boris Johnson. For those who were closely interested in his management style, there was a whiff of familiarity in the way the psychodrama unfolded.

Oliver Lewis, a key aide who has been appointed to head the No 10 agency, has stepped down after just two weeks in the role. His predecessor, Luke Graham, was sacked earlier in February, just weeks before the Holyrood election which some top Tories fear Nicola Sturgeons’ SNP would win a convincing victory.

Following a drop of anonymous briefings, Johnsons partner Carrie Symonds has been given the role of Lady Macbeth, accused of being the scheming power behind a bewildered and bewildered Prime Minister.

Lewis has been portrayed as Symonds ‘latest victim as she ousted those seen as allies of Johnsons’ former chief aide Dominic Cummings.

Allegra Stratton, Johnsons influential new press secretary and former Guardian reporter, denied allegations over the weekend that she also fell out with the Prime Minister’s fiancee. We are all a nest of songbirds, she told the Mail on Sunday.

Go back 13 years, when Johnson was elected mayor of London, and he has also been described as being plagued by a series of feuds and walkouts as assistants scramble for a post above their jobs.

Those who have worked closely with him say Johnson encourages arguments and tensions over policies as he considers all sides of the argument and determines what he will do next.

Some argue that it generates a creative energy in which it flourishes and is the process by which it comes to a final decision. Ask the others, and they say he can’t make up his mind until the options are narrowed down by time and after the ones he relies on, he walks away in exasperation.

Andrew Gimson, a Johnsons biographer who maintained close relationships with those around him, said there was an intellectual turmoil within Johnson that required the arguments to be carefully debated before reaching a conclusion.

Boris would be really bored if he was part of a perfectly built machine that buzzes calmly. It would drive him crazy. What many of us aspire to and see as a great achievement with him would be a positive failure for him.

He finds it difficult to make decisions because he must have time to argue against the issue. He doesn’t accept the premise that you can have your cake or eat it. He wants to see if there is a way to do both, he said.

Weeks after taking up his new post, the mayor was forced to fire his chief strategy officer, James McGrath, over taped remarks suggesting black people could return to the Caribbean if they were unhappy living in a London controlled by conservatives. Then one of his deputy mayors, Ray Lewis, was forced to quit over alleged financial irregularities (which he denied) and an embellished CV.

Two weeks later, Tim Parker, a businessman who had been appointed First Deputy Mayor for London Transport and Police, was also gone.

A former colleague said the team around Johnson rowed often and were unable to work together. Many barely knew each other or knew the new mayor, or had differing views on politics.

It was a mess. Boris offered no leadership and told everyone that their opinions were his priority. And so everyone was at each other’s throats believing that they had the backing of the bosses.

Guto Harri, the mayor of London, director of external affairs between 2008 and 2012, said Johnson had picked a disparate group of people including Munira Mirza, his running adviser who had followed him to No.10, in the purpose of generating ideas.

What some see as chaos is often a reflection of the fact that Boris Johnson tends to bring together teams that are genuinely diverse in their outlook and intellectual concerns as well as their background.

He never had a clique like Jeremy Corbyns or David Camerons Notting Hill, ready to take power. Some of the people who have worked with Boris the most successfully only knew him a few months before joining his team, so tensions and misalignments are inevitable. But it also brings more voice to the mix, encouraging a less tribal and broader perspective, he said.

Further evidence of Johnsons’ creative chaos emerged from his six-year tenure as The Spectator’s editor-in-chief from 1999, a period commonly remembered for the colorful Sextator bed-jumping feats of Johnson and d ‘other employees.

He had engaged in an affair with columnist Petronella Wyatt, while married to his second wife, Marina Wheeler, an affair he denied to the media and to his party leader Michael Howard, ending with his dismissal as shadow minister.

Gimson, who was the foreign editor of Spectators under him, said Johnson could be summoned to ultimately release a magazine every week. But along the way, his idiosyncratic methods sought out brilliant ideas and sparkling arguments among his staff, as he nibbled on future policies.

The thing that many remaining thought to be absolutely unscrupulous about writing two articles for and against leaving the EU before deciding on his own position was that Boris really generally thinks that there are arguments on both sides, that ‘it is about the European question or any other question.

He wants the fermentation and wants to know that they have gone into the arguments. Other people might think it’s too risky, but it’s fine with him, he said.