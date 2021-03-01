Erdogan triggers new alignments to achieve his goals

NEW DELHI New alignments are emerging in a rapidly changing geopolitical context in the Mediterranean and South Asia, with ambitious Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan forging a strategic alliance with Pakistan in order to achieve many of his goals.

His move, however, threw a counterweight with Greek analysts calling for an Indo-Greek alliance, so India and Greece formulate a new doctrine of cooperation that could thwart the dreams of Turkish presidents.

Speaking at a webinar titled Indo-Greek Cooperation: Countering the Turkey-Pakistan Nexus hosted by Red Lantern Analytica, Andreas Mountzouroulias, editor-in-chief of Pentapostagma, Greece, called for an Indo-Greek alliance following the supply of nuclear missiles by Turkey. technology in Pakistan. He argued that to counter this alliance, India and Greece should consider joint production of weapons.

In addition, Jonathan Spyer of the Jerusalem Post also explained why the alliance between Pakistan and Turkey is emerging in a rapidly changing strategic landscape. The old post-Cold War US-led security architecture and the assumptions surrounding it can no longer be invoked.

In the region’s major events of the past decade, the Syrian civil war and competition for gas resources in the Eastern Mediterranean, the United States has been remarkably absent as it recalibrates its priorities and modes of engagement. .

Due to this absence, new connections and new bonds of power emerge. From this point of view, the rapprochement of two States in search of major revisions of the current balance of power in their respective districts, in their favor, makes logical sense.

Turkey and Pakistan had indicated that relations would develop in all fields with Erdogan, stressing during the last visit for the HLSCC meeting, that Turkey will provide all its assistance to the socio-economic development of Pakistan, according to the Pakistani newspaper. Dawn in a February 2020 report.

Dawn reported that Erdogan said: Turkey is ready to provide all its support in transport, energy, tourism, health, education and law enforcement, which will contribute to socio-social development. economy of Pakistan. The newspaper also quoted Erdogan as saying defense cooperation was the most dynamic element in bilateral cooperation.

In light of this declaration and a growing synergy in the field of defense, the two nations are bringing new dynamics to their respective areas of influence. They have already shown interest in purchasing weapons while organizing joint exercises.

A recent joint military exercise dubbed Ataturk XI-2021, involving Turkish and Pakistani special forces, took place in the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which borders Afghanistan. It is the latest manifestation of an emerging strategic alliance between the two countries, according to the Jerusalem Post report.

Pakistan is in the process of purchasing four Turkish-built MILGEM corvettes from the Turkish public defense company ASFAT. It also placed an order for 30 T-129 ATAK helicopters. The total cost of orders Pakistan placed for the purchase of Turkish weapons systems now exceeds $ 3 billion.

The report also indicated that the growing closeness was also reflected in the diplomatic sphere. Senior Pakistani officials have expressed support for Turkey in its disputes over gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean. A series of joint naval exercises in the Mediterranean, involving the navies of both countries and including violations of Cypriot and Greek territorial waters and airspace, took place over the past year. Similar joint exercises also took place in the Indian Ocean.

Turkey, in turn, in a worrying situation in New Delhi, has started supporting Pakistani claims to Kashmir. Erdogan said in February 2020 that the issue was as important to Turkey as it was to Pakistan. Referring to the events of the Turkish War of Independence, Erdogan said: And now we feel the same about Kashmir today. It was Anakkale yesterday and Kashmir today; There is no difference between the two. Turkey raised the Kashmir issue at the United Nations General Assembly in September 2019, shifting from a policy of non-interference on an issue India sees as an internal matter.

The strategic partnership between Ankara and Islamabad also raises concerns in the nuclear field. Pakistan is a nuclear power. Erdogan, in a September 2019 speech quoted by Reuters, said: Some countries have missiles with nuclear warheads, not one or two. But [they tell us] we can’t have them. This I cannot accept. He continued: We have Israel close by, almost like neighbors. They are scary [other nations] by owning them. No one can touch them.

Turkey’s plan to chain itself to Pakistan in the alleged development of atomic weapons shows aggressive intent as Ankara is already protected by a nuclear umbrella due to its membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO ).

Suspicions over Pakistan’s secretive support for Turkish nuclear weapons were raised by a recent meeting of the Turkey-Pakistan High Level Military Dialogue Group (HLMDG). The assembly took place from December 22 to 23. Pakistan Secretary General of Defense Lt. Gen. (Retired) Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain led the Islamabad delegation, while Deputy Chief of Turkish Army General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu led the Turkish delegation , said an article published by the website zeenews.india.com.

Other elements indicate that the delegation had discussions on nuclear vectors. Visitors to Islamabad met with key Turkish military generals and bureaucrats dealing with missile production and aerial know-how. The report also indicated that the transfer of nuclear missile technology to Turkey could have important ramifications for regional stability and security.

Further, the Economic Times, in an opinion piece, said: Although Turkey steadfastly pursues its nuclear program by invoking the need for energy, its real intention is to acquire nuclear weapons that can enhance its capacity. negotiation. It is in this context, to strengthen his image, Erdogan resorted to the acquisition of nuclear weapons.

Erdogan, with these provocative movements, hopes to become a preeminent leader. Turkey is counting on Pakistan to go nuclear. Turkey and Pakistan both have a large standing army, with considerable air and naval assets.

In addition, Turkey supports terrorist groups in various regions of the Middle East. Hamas is waging its cyber war from Turkey, which also supports the Muslim Brotherhood. The Brotherhood has been a key ally of Turkey in Syria, Libya and other hot spots in the Middle East.

Both countries are waging smear campaigns against Europe for being anti-Islamic. Erdogan has been at the forefront of personal lawsuits against French President Emmanuel Macron. Likewise, when the UAE decided to establish diplomatic relations with Israel, Turkey campaigned against the UAE and its allies, while Pakistan did not take a clear stance.

The participation of the Pakistanis in the clash between Armenia and Azerbaijan, despite reservations inside, is a clear sign that its alliance with Turkey is strengthening. And Turkey was quick to please its strategic partner by supporting it during the FATF meeting and on the Kashmir issue.

With the new axis winding their own way, while supporting each other in their attempt to achieve their goals, it will add a new dimension to the complex global geopolitical scene, with each region already having its unique challenges. This is sure to ignite another round of regional problems that could turn into a global problem, threatening peace and stability. Agencies